Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to present “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.” The free, online seminar is April 26 at noon with registration required.

The program will focus on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and the difference between normal aging. Learn how to recognize the signs in yourself and others.

To register, visit LNRMC.com/Events. For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of Community Outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.