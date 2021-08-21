WATCH NOW: A labor of love: Lynn Gullett honored for her three decades of service to court system

Lynn Gullett decided to go to law school more than 30 years ago with the goal of helping children.
“That was something near and dear to my heart,” she said.
And her law degree did enable her to help children but maybe not in the way she originally intended. During her more than three decades as an assistant district attorney and a judge, she did provide help to children, either through the family court system or by making sure those who abused children paid for their crimes.
Gullett officially retired after being defeated in the 2020 race for Superior Court judge.
Retirement might be a strong word since Gullett is now working as a mediator in Superior Court and serving as a replacement judge wherever needed across the state.
Even though she’s not totally leaving the court system, her family and friends still wanted to give her a proper send-off. It was planned last year when she announced her retirement but due to COVID, a celebration was postponed.
But her colleagues were not able to let Gullett retire without some accolades in a short but meaningful ceremony. Iredell County Commissioner Scottie Brown presented Gullett with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor. And with two of her six grandchildren at her side, a portrait of Gullett was unveiled and it will hang in the Hall of Justice — the first woman to grace the walls of the courthouse.
The painting was done by Vince Rabil, a Winston-Salem based attorney.
It’s an honor for a woman who first stepped into the Hall of Justice 33 years ago, with her new law degree from Campbell University. She was hired by then District Attorney H.W. (Butch) Zimmerman as an assistant district attorney.
Gullett said she came out of college with the hopes of becoming a public defender but learned those jobs were not readily available in smaller communities. After learning about the ADA job, she applied and was hired. For 16 of her more than 33 years in the justice system, Gullett prosecuted cases, first working for Zimmerman and later for current District Attorney Sarah Kirkman.
Her years of prosecuting were sandwiched between stints on the District Court and Superior Court benches.
Now Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite said Gullett was a lawyer he strived to emulate when he decided to go to law school. And later on, he said, she was an example of compassion and professionalism that he sought to copy when he became a judge.
Crosswhite recalled one instance, when as a young lawyer, he appeared on behalf of a young client, seeking a bond reduction. Gullett denied the motion to lower the bond but agreed to set conditions on the bond that would allow the client to get out of jail awaiting trial. “It was 100 percent the right thing to do,” he said.
Gullett said she never dreamed that she would be a prosecutor or a judge, describing herself as the student in high school that was too shy to raise her hand.
She said with the support of her family, both personal and professional, she was able to blossom from that shy teenager into the various roles she took on in her career.
While initially disappointed with the election loss, Gullett said, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. She said she’s still able to do a job she loves but on her own terms. “I have the best of both worlds right now,” she said.
And, at least a partial retirement is enabling her and her husband, Donald, to participate in another passion — rescuing dogs.
It started when her son wanted a dog. There was just one problem; he was allergic to dogs. The Gulletts researched and found a maltipoo that was being adopted through the then Iredell Humane Society. Since that combination of breeds is a match for allergy sufferers, they brought the dog home. “He was the perfect dog,” she said, and that opened her eyes to the needs of rescue dogs and rescue organizations.
So the Gulletts began volunteering and are now active with Piedmont Animal Rescue. Since they began volunteering they have fostered hundreds of dogs.
It’s a labor of love, Gullett said, much as is her continued work within the court system. “I love my job, I really do,” she said.