WATCH NOW: A labor of love: Lynn Gullett honored for her three decades of service to court system

Lynn Gullett decided to go to law school more than 30 years ago with the goal of helping children.

“That was something near and dear to my heart,” she said.

And her law degree did enable her to help children but maybe not in the way she originally intended. During her more than three decades as an assistant district attorney and a judge, she did provide help to children, either through the family court system or by making sure those who abused children paid for their crimes.

Gullett officially retired after being defeated in the 2020 race for Superior Court judge.

Retirement might be a strong word since Gullett is now working as a mediator in Superior Court and serving as a replacement judge wherever needed across the state.

Even though she’s not totally leaving the court system, her family and friends still wanted to give her a proper send-off. It was planned last year when she announced her retirement but due to COVID, a celebration was postponed.