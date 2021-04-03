WATCH NOW: Alan Cranford honored as he retires from Iredell County Sheriff's Office

There are a lot of things Alan Cranford won’t miss as he retires after more than 20 years as a law enforcement officer.

Getting called late at night or while on vacation for some type of emergency ranks at the top of the list, he said.

But there are things he will miss, such as the day-to-day dealings with people he considers not just co-workers but family, he said.

Cranford, a captain with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, closed out his career this week. But it’s not totally a goodbye for Cranford as he plans to teach classes through Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program and will continue to provide training to deputies at the sheriff’s office.

“I’ll see you but not like I do every day now,” Cranford said.

Cranford began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1999 and worked in a variety of capacities, from detention officer, to the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team to a leadership role in the jail and concluding as a captain in the administrative division. He was a canine handler, with his first dog, Cindy, working as a bomb detection canine in the jail and then as a patrol dog.