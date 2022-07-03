WATCH NOW: An Evening with Dove House is all about the children

An Evening With Dove House was an emotion-packed night as an estimated 350 people filled the rooms at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville to support and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the children’s advocacy center.

Excitement over being able to return to a live event could be felt and was expressed as Kevin Mielke, vice chairman of the board of directors for Dove House, shared his thanks to all for coming out and reiterated how much they appreciate the support of the sponsors.

There was a feeling of thankfulness and anticipation when a surprise was presented to the Dove House’s first executive director, Brenda Deal. It was the Rev. John Dawson, a founding member and a member of the board, who invited Deal to come to the stage as he told the crowd that “20 years ago there was a family in crisis that didn’t know what to do.” He noted that an advocacy center model was shared with them and a group prayed for what to do, and “the first answer to prayer was Brenda Deal, who looked and said four words, ‘we can do this.’” She served as the leader of the steering committee and helped them get their first 501c3.

It was then announced that one of the things they want to do is provide therapy care at Dove House and have someone on staff to do that for the children. Thus, they want to rearrange some of the rooms for this to happen.

“We would like to honor Brenda by calling it Brenda’s Healing Corner,” Dawson said, which was met with cheers and clapping from the audience and emotional tears as she heard the announcement and saw the sign bearing that name.

A time of celebration and welcome was experienced as Dawson introduced the new executive director, Beth McKeithan, to the group.

McKeithan, who is originally from the Lake Norman area, became the fourth executive director of Dove House when she started in February of this year. A graduate of East Carolina University, she worked for several years for a non-profit in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2010, she joined the United States Peace Corps and was sent to Namibia, Africa to serve as a health volunteer. She worked with child victims of abuse while in Africa and knew that was the career path she wanted to take when she returned to the states in 2012.

Prior to coming to Dove House, McKeithan worked as the executive director for Prevent Child Abuse Rowan in Salisbury until January 2021. It was noted that she is a trained forensic interviewer and was the key developer in the body safety program used by the Iredell/Statesville, Alexander, and Mooresville City School systems.”

And Dawson added, “and she has a wonderful heart for kids.”

As McKeithan took the podium, she stressed the words, “what a pleasure to be here tonight and to work with such a wonderful organization.” She likewise expressed excitement over being able to all be back together for the event.

She then took this opportunity to share a few bits of information about the center as well as some statistics since they opened in 2002.

She noted the partnering agencies within Iredell and Alexander counties that make up the community’s multidisciplinary team, including six law enforcement agencies, two departments of social services, the district attorney’s office, Guardian ad Litem programs, multiple medical and mental health providers and the Dove House staff.

“Daily, we all work together to respond cohesively to every report of child sexual abuse with a common goal of reducing further trauma to children and their families in crisis,” she shared.

Since 2002 when the doors first opened, Dove House has been able to serve 11,390 children and non-offending family members.

Additional statistics that she noted, which brought lots of applause, included that the overall successful prosecution rate has grown from less than 20 percent to 88 percent.

And, since implementing the safety first program in 2016 in the two counties of Iredell and Alexander, they have educated 20,727 students on body safety and empowered them with a plan.

“This is possible because of the incredible support we have received over the last 20 years,” McKeithan told them. “Many of you in this room have been on this journey with Dove House since the very, very beginning. Some of you for several years and some of you may be brand new to our organization. Either way, we hope that you will ALL stay with us for the next 20 years. Of course, we wish there was not a need for Dove House at all, but as long as there will be, with your continued support, we will continue our work in advocacy and intervention, working to expand our prevention outreach program, provide medical and mental health programs and be a safe haven for child victims and non-offending family members.”

An emotional testimony followed, which brought silence over the room as the story was shared of a child victim of sexual abuse and the journey to healing that came with the help of Dove House. The speaker told how the love and support that was given by those at Dove House both transformed and saved the victim’s life.

“Your support is not just about Dove House. You are supporting the thousands of lives that Dove House saves. You are supporting the miracles that happen there every single day,” the speaker said.

The room erupted into loud applause and a standing ovation after the testimony and this reaction carried over to the live auction that followed as the crowd was reminded throughout the event that the money raised would support this organization.

Jack Grossman, a member of the center’s Legacy Board and who, it was noted “created the concept of this event and is a fundraiser extraordinaire,” introduced Larry Sprinkle, who once again served as the auctioneer for the live auction portion. “Grossman is the heart and soul of this auction,” Sprinkle said. Both Grossman and Sprinkle were honored at the end of the evening for their dedication and service to help Dove House and presented with several items of appreciation.

Sprinkle reminded the crowd, “We are here tonight because of an organization called Dove House. Every single day of the week, innocent children are brought into that house. I’ve been there. If you’ve never been there, you walk in and see the sanctuary it is. It’s a horrible situation in the United States of America that happens. We’re here tonight because it’s the only opportunity we have to finance the operation and we need, desperately need your money.”

As each new item in the live auction was revealed, Sprinkle’s enthusiasm and excitement got the crowd to start bidding. On several items there were bidding wars where the prices continued to rise and the cheers grew at the same level.

Items in the live auction included handcrafted furniture, a hot air balloon ride, trips to Mexico, Lake Tahoe and the North Carolina mountains, a golf cart and a custom Harley-Davidson.

In several nearby rooms at the citizen center, silent auction items were on display where attendees strolled through the rooms to see them and place their bids. Items ranged from gift baskets, furniture and paintings to tools, sports memorabilia and more.

Attendees were also encouraged to check out the raffle items and the Buy it Now: Travel packages which were also available during the event.

Live music, both before the auction, and at the end of the evening were enjoyed by event-goers. Buffu’gees provided music in the banquet room before the event began and as attendees ate. Following the auction, the Chairmen of the Board provided a live concert in the silent auction room to close out the evening.

Prior to the start of the event, attendees were invited to enjoy food from the number of participating restaurants on Restaurant Row. These included Brick House Tavern, Epic Chophouse, Havana 33, Hickory Tavern, Food Junkee, Lake Norman Catering, Monsoon Asian Grill and Sushi Bar, On the Nines, Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, Tim’s Table, Wobbly Butt and El Cerro Reyes Mexican Restaurant.

During the event, awards were noted and presented to the various levels of sponsors. Serving as this year’s title sponsor was Randy Marion.

Platinum sponsors were G. Campbell Construction; Big Beverages Contract Manufacturers; and The John Donoghue Family & ACC, Inc.

Gold Sponsors were G&W Equipment; Highland Canine Connect; Husky Rack & Wire; Spivey Construction and Pippin Home Designs; Kewaunee Scientific Corporation; Toter; Novant Health; The Zulman Family; and United Beverages of NC.

Silver Sponsors were Child of the Forest, Jack Grossman; Forged Timber; Long Insurance & Associates; The Langtree Group; Vaco; and Rewired Academy.

The names of the Bronze sponsors and their awards were on each table.

Mielke shared that each year, the Dove House board highlights special supporters and presents them with an Above and Beyond Award. This year, three families that are special to the center were honored. These included Phil and Deborah Rotella; the John Donoghue family; and the Goff family, continuing the legacy of their dad.

No final amount on how much was raised at this year’s event was ready as McKeithan noted there were still things to be finalized. She did note that the event “went really well, and we raised a lot of money for Dove House, which was much needed!”

She continued by expressing her thanks as she shared, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude from the support we received from this event! The way this community stands behind the work that we do, it’s invaluable to us. We work so hard to help the children that come through Dove House, we could not do it without the funds we receive from this event.”

Volunteers Bill and Sally Winey, who have volunteered at this event since the first year, added that they also help because of the children. Bill said, “It’s just such a good cause for the children. It’s just really what it’s all about. I think just about everybody that’s here is here for the kids.”

Sally added, “If you can’t do what the people at Dove House do, support them and that helps bring the correct people together to help the children because that’s the most important thing. The children are the most important.”

McKeithan noted that next year’s event will be April 15 and encouraged people to mark it on their calendars. They are also planning a family fun event at Dove House on Sept. 17, she said, and everyone in the community is invited to attend and help them celebrate 20 years of serving the children of Iredell and Alexander counties.