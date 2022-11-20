The 30th annual One Nation Under God luncheon, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, was held to honor veterans.

Held Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., veterans and their guests were invited to drive through the back parking lot of Richard’s Coffee Shop and pick up a meal or park and enjoy the live entertainment and fellowship. A barbecue meal was provided by Big Tiny’s BBQ and various donated desserts for those who attended.

In addition to the meal, goodie bags containing a variety of items were available for each of the veterans to take home with them.

The luncheon began with a welcome by Katie Stankiewicz and thanking the veterans for their service followed by an opening prayer. As guests enjoyed their meal, they were treated to entertainment provided by Wyatt Threatt, Kasi Marei and Laura Roach, each singing various selections for the group that gathered for the annual event.

Members of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, Excel clubs and additional volunteers registered the veterans as they arrived, greeted them at their vehicles, provided them with food in the serving line and helped with additional duties for the special event helping to make it a success.