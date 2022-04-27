WATCH NOW: Barbara McKay talks TV, faith at Troutman book signing

Ken Marsh was one of the first people in line Sunday to buy Barbara McKay’s latest book and get it autographed by the longtime TV personality.

Marsh wasn’t buying the book for himself, but for his mother. “This is for Mother’s Day,” he said, but added he wasn’t giving away a secret. ‘She’s going to get it this afternoon,” he said.

Marsh said his mother is a fan of McKay’s, who for many years hosted WBTV’s “Top ‘O the Day.”

Her latest book, the first that is not exclusively a cookbook but does include many recipes, contains stories from her days in television and inspirational tidbits focusing on her recovery from two serious falls and a bout with cancer.

McKay came to Troutman on Sunday for a book signing and question and answer session, and her decision to come to Iredell was a result of a long-term and enduring friendship with Curtis Fortner. In fact, the two refer to each other as brother and sister.

Fortner is also prominently featured in the book, titled “Coming Home: Recipes & Reflections from a Life of Food, Faith, Friends, Family and Fortitude.”

Becky Deal came to the book signing and bought a copy. As McKay autographed the book, Deal talked to her about her choice of recipes. “I like that she puts recipes in that include fresh ingredients but also common ingredients,” she said.

After about 30 minutes of signing books, McKay answered questions from the audience, and told them how she got into television despite having no experience. At the urging of her mother, she called WBTV and landed an interview.

That led to a career that has spanned more than four decades.

McKay became the replacement for Betty Feezor, who was a staple on WBTV for two decades. McKay said she never met the daytime TV icon, but Feezor opened many doors for women in television.

McKay developed a friendship with Feezor’s husband and children and served on a board to select the winner of a scholarship in Feezor’s honor.

She also talked about the process of writing this book, which unlike her previous books, is not exclusively a cookbook. McKay said she wrote it at the urging of her children, who wanted her to put some of her experiences, both good and bad, in writing.

Between COVID, her two falls and the cancer diagnosis, she said, she was at home, and bed-bound during parts of the past two years. She decided to occupy her time by writing the book.

McKay said her goal was to convey inspiration and the role that faith has played in her life. “I am so blessed,” she said.

Those who came to Troutman on Sunday eagerly stood in line to buy the book and tell McKay about how much her show was a part of their lives.

While book signings are all a part of being an author, McKay showed the warmth and personality that led her to become a daily fixture in her viewers’ lives.

“Thank you all. You have been a wonderful audience,” she said.