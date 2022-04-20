WATCH NOW: Carrigan Farms strawberry picking season to open Saturday

Looking for the authentic U-pick strawberry picking experience? Look no farther than Carrigan Farms. In the spring, their strawberry field opens for pick-your-own strawberries. Berry picking at Carrigan Farms will begin Saturday and will be open select dates through late May. Check their website for more details on dates they will be open.

The peak picking time of the season, which is when there will be the most strawberries available for picking, will be May 4-11.

Cost of U-pick strawberries is $18 per four-quart container and $6 per quart-sized container. They provide clean containers. Pre-picked strawberries are occasionally available for $20 per four-quart container and $6 per quart-sized container. Fresh-picked asparagus will also be available at the strawberry patch, for $6.50 per one-pound bundle, as well as a food truck selling strawberry slushies and strawberry shortcake. The farm only accepts cash and paper checks for payment. No credit or debit cards are accepted.

The strawberry patch may not be open every day due to weather or availability of strawberries.

Check the website to see if strawberry picking will be available on the day you plan to attend. No reservations are needed. For more information, visit www.carriganfarms.com/strawberry-picking/.

For Carrigan Farms, strawberry season is the beginning of their season, with open swim at their rock quarry starting at the end of May, apple picking and pumpkin picking in the fall, and Scarrigan Farms, Haunted Trail, in October. For more information about other activities, private events and weddings, visit carriganfarms.com.