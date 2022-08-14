WATCH NOW: Celebrate, educate and appreciate: Plans made to recognize Mooresville's 150th anniversary

A large crowd gathered Thursday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a partnership luncheon, which served to unveil the signature events planned for Mooresville’s 150th anniversary and share ways the community can work together to make 2023 memorable.

Mayor Miles Atkins welcomed everyone, noting that “2023 is going to be an historic year for Mooresville, and we intend to celebrate this once in a lifetime event all across town, all throughout the year.”

Atkins shared that this sesquicentennial celebration is more than remembering the past and celebrating the present, but it’s also about “looking forward as we forge our future.”

Serving as master of ceremonies was WCNC Charlotte’s Larry Sprinkle, who noted that Mooresville “is a great place to be” and noted the many exciting things that will be happening.

A quick video showing drone footage of downtown Mooresville, along with scenes of years ago, was shown. Comments about the upcoming celebration and partnering with businesses and organizations from Atkins and town Commissioners Thurman Houston, Eddie Dingler, Lisa Qualls, Gary West, Barbara Whittington and Bobby Compton, were also included.

Words like exciting, magnificent, spectacular and a year to remember were expressed as well as this event being a great time for community to participate and celebrate together.

“We want to celebrate, educate and appreciate Mooresville for what we’ve become and what we will be in the future,” said Qualls.

Sprinkle introduced keynote speaker, Ray Evernham, who has been a former NASCAR team owner, innovator, TV analyst, and more.

Evernham told the crowd that he was excited to be invited and that he had been asked to share about something he knows quite a bit about — teamwork.

“I can promise you that a great team is a powerful thing,” he shared. “Understand something, nothing great is ever accomplished alone, not in sports, not in business, not in medicine. It’s not accomplished by individuals. It’s accomplished by people working together for a common goal.”

He pointed out that great teams have several things in common — “trust, honesty, respect, and commitment to a common goal, a goal that’s good for everyone. Teams that fail do not have these things.”

Evernham challenged everyone to help make this celebration a success. “We’ve got a chance to tell people why we love Mooresville and why they should love Mooresville. Let’s tell that story together. Let’s have some fun and get people to fall in love with this community and understand the history that it has. Let’s be the town that sets the example. Let’s be the place that people are talking about.”

Mooresville Arts and Events Manager Christine Patterson shared the signature events coming up in the next year and how people can be part of the town’s history through the various types of partnerships that are offered.

The event concluded with Atkins thanking all who made the luncheon possible and presented Sprinkle and Evernham with a cast iron replica of an old train inside an antique strong box as a thank you gift for their participation.

“These gifts,” Atkins said, “represent the origin of our town as Mooresville’s history is deeply rooted with the train.” They each expressed deep gratitude for the gift and the opportunity to be there.

The signature events planned are:

New Year’s Fireworks, Dec. 31, 2022

Party Like It’s 1873 Festival & Immersive Experience, March 3, 2023

The town of Mooresville was incorporated on March 3, 1873. With everything from a John Moore look-alike contest, to food trucks, beer vendors, music, period themed actors and more, the Party Like It’s 1873 Festival will mark Mooresville’s official 150th anniversary.

150 Years of Mooresville: Immersive Exhibit will celebrate Mooresville’s storied history. Every few minutes, the lights dim, and historical photos and memorabilia will come alive, spilling projections onto the walls to tell the story of our beloved community. Featuring music, narration, and vivid animations, it’s an immersive art experience like no other.

Liberty Park Grand Reopening, June 2023

With a surprise headliner musical act, food, drink and celebratory ribbon cutting, the much-anticipated grand reopening of Liberty Park will be a community celebration not to be missed. Come explore the new features of this signature Mooresville park and enjoy a concert experience. This park will feature a multi-level, inclusive playground, covered basketball court and more. Celebrate with live music, food and fun.

Stars and Stripes on Main Parade, July 2023

Celebrate Mooresville’s birthday and America’s birthday all in one day at this patriotic Fourth of July parade. Mooresville’s past, present and future will be on display with an imaginative line-up of colorful parade floats, historic vehicles, and plenty of hometown pride.

Bands, Brews & BBQ Festival, September 2023

Enjoy a cool brew, live music and good food at the Bands, Brews & BBQ Festival in downtown Mooresville. This outdoor festival will feature North Carolina craft beer, food tastings, and some of the best local music from across the region.

Mooresville Motorsports Festival, October 2023

Anchored by the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame induction ceremony, this festival celebrates America’s love of speed. With race cars, current and vintage hot rods, food trucks, live music and the greatest names in auto racing history, this is an event you do not want to miss.

An exclusive exhibit in the Charles Mack Citizen Center will feature historic racing photography and rare artifacts, highlighting the people and places in North Carolina that helped establish NASCAR as a must-see American sporting event.

Classic Christmas in Mooresville, December 2023

Create a lifetime of memories with your family while attending this annual festive celebration. Visit local artisans, sample festive cuisine, finish your last-minute shopping, and catch holiday-themed performances brought to you by local talent. Victorian carolers, holiday shopping and photos with Santa are all part of this traditional Classic Christmas.