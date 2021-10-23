WATCH NOW: Celebration event marks new campaign phase for FeedNC

Lara Ingram talks about the campaign for the new facility.

Thursday was a day of celebration for FeedNC as it launched the public phase of the Building a Bigger Table campaign. On the front lawn was the symbol of the campaign, a long table complete with place settings donated by those who attended the event.

As the crowd gathered on the lawn of the new site, Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, announced that “it’s only because of each of you and your heart for our neighbors that we can now shout it from the rooftops that we have reached the first goal of over $4 million raised toward the project,” which brought loud applause and cheers.

Bynum Marshall, chairman of the board for FeedNC, welcomed everyone to the ceremony, noting how important this occasion was as he shared from Psalm 127:1 which tells that “unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain that build it, except the Lord keep the city, the watchmen waketh but in vain.” Marshall related this verse to FeedNC as he said, unless the Lord builds this new facility, the workers, which he said, is us, labor in vain. And “if we don’t stop now and take a moment and catch our breath and pause and reflect and ask the Lord to build this soup kitchen for us and protect and keep safe the soup kitchen, then everything we do from this day forward is in vain.”