WATCH NOW: Celebration event marks new campaign phase for FeedNC

Thursday was a day of celebration for FeedNC as it launched the public phase of the Building a Bigger Table campaign. On the front lawn was the symbol of the campaign, a long table complete with place settings donated by those who attended the event.
As the crowd gathered on the lawn of the new site, Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, announced that “it’s only because of each of you and your heart for our neighbors that we can now shout it from the rooftops that we have reached the first goal of over $4 million raised toward the project,” which brought loud applause and cheers.
Bynum Marshall, chairman of the board for FeedNC, welcomed everyone to the ceremony, noting how important this occasion was as he shared from Psalm 127:1 which tells that “unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain that build it, except the Lord keep the city, the watchmen waketh but in vain.” Marshall related this verse to FeedNC as he said, unless the Lord builds this new facility, the workers, which he said, is us, labor in vain. And “if we don’t stop now and take a moment and catch our breath and pause and reflect and ask the Lord to build this soup kitchen for us and protect and keep safe the soup kitchen, then everything we do from this day forward is in vain.”
Marshall turned the program over to Ingram who added her thanks to everyone for being there and the important part they have played in this journey. She added some individual thanks to several people, which included North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer for her leadership in the community and in this project, the Knights of Columbus for helping with the logistics on this special day, and to the FeedNC board of directors, staff and volunteers for their “leadership in helping us reach this stage. This has been years in the planning and now six months of hard work in the campaign and I appreciate each and every one of you.”
Ingram also recognized and thanked John Donoghue and his wife, Pam, who she shared “have given countless hours to ensure the success of the lead gift phase.” She told the crowd that John had given of his time, talents and treasures for FeedNC and the project and “was willing to take the leap of faith with us as we started a capital campaign process by giving first and generously.
“With his partnership through this final stage of the campaign, there is no option other than successful completion of the project and the life changing result that it will bring to our community,” Ingram said as she welcomed John to come and share with the group.
As he began, Donoghue looked out over the gathered group and said, “What a day! This day reminds me of our kickoff event months ago that was equally as beautiful. It’s good to have God on our side. Thank you God for bringing us all together.”
He noted the new friends he had made while working on this project and expressed his thanks for those who shared their blessings and given to this mission.
“It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be a part of this mission, to be a part of building a bigger table to serve those in need in our community,” Donoghue said.
He continued by sharing that it was “under the visionary leadership of Lara Ingram and the board of directors with the assistance of a feasibility study conducted with the experience and expertise of John Hewett, president and CEO of Hewett Consulting, that the community could and would support the construction of the new FeedNC facility.” Hewett shared that he was “proud to be associated with this organization.”
During the challenges last year when other doors were closing, Donoghue noted that “the doors of FeedNC remained open serving those in need” and asked each there to given a hand to all the volunteers and staff and contributors who have worked and served.
While the campaign goal is to raise $6.5 million dollars, Donoghue reminded them as Ingram had first noted they have already raised $4.2 million of that goal, “so today we celebrate what we raised and with pride and excitement, announce the start of the public phase where we need to raise the final $2.3 million.”
He continued by sharing a timeline as he said it is their plan to reach the goal by March of 2022 and have a groundbreaking also in the first quarter of 2022.
Noting it’s only a few months away, he encouraged the crowd by saying, “we can do it folks, help us please. I know you will,” after which he shared Matthew 6:21 which says “for where your treasure is, there goes your heart.”
“So thank you all for sharing your treasure. Thank you for your heart in supporting this mission and sharing your blessings with the neediest in the community, with those working hard but still needing a little help and with those working so hard to no longer need the help.”
Donoghue concluded by urging the group to share this mission with others and “join in leaving a legacy in our community that we can all be proud of.”
Hewett came to the podium and, prior to leading the group in prayer, he asked each to turn and look at the long table set up in the yard of the new FeedNC site. He asked them to “imagine the hundreds and thousands of people in the years to come who would gather at that table around plates that are not empty and find nourishment and sustenance for lives.”
As he prayed, Hewett gave thanks for those who have given sacrificially to build a bigger table, grace for those neighbors who would sit at the tables in days to come and the promise for this place and the new building that would be constructed and that those “who work here, volunteer here, learn here and are fed here will know each time they come here that this ground is holy.”
The program concluded with board member Deborah Bowen sharing a final thought of seeing how the cost of things is going up. “I don’t worry so much about myself,” she said, “but for our guests, how are they going to do it. We are the hope that they have.”
It was indeed a day of thanksgiving and celebration. Brianna Rucker, senior program coordinator, said, “this day is really fantastic, the fact that we’ve come so far. It is awesome.”
She continued by noting the support that the community has already given in their current building, “so to see the amount of support go even further is fantastic.”
Rucker also expressed excitement over being able to have more space. “It will be really nice once we actually have the bigger space to be able to be open for programs for longer, as somebody who runs the programs, it’s like we have to try to segment everything so we can fit everything in the building, so it will be nice to be able to have spaces for each thing. I’m looking forward to the extension of all of that.”
Bonnie Battalia, development director, shared the new facility “will enhance my job. I have the beauty of being in the community. I have the beauty of connecting with people, meeting with people, so I feel very lucky and very blessed. This kind of event is so important because it marks the community coming together, the community letting us know, yes, we believe in you, we’re here for you and we’re thrilled.”
As Ingram thanked all for being there to help in the celebration, she said, “It’s been a great six months, and we’re close to the finish line.”
Everyone was then invited to gather for photos by finding a seat at the long table, and wishes to see them all again soon when they had reached their goal and for the groundbreaking.