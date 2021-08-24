WATCH NOW: Celebration marks release of Iredell woman's premier novel

On Saturday a special party was held marking the release of Claire Kohler’s first book, and there were quite a few people there to help her celebrate the occasion.
Family, church friends, neighbors and more, dropped by Urban Grind Roasters in Mooresville to show their support to Kohler in her endeavor and to purchase a signed copy of her premier novel, “The Secret of Drulea Cottage.”
After standing in line to get their copy and chat with Kohler, those attending this milestone event, enjoyed some refreshments and visited, while some took the opportunity to either read the back cover or take a sneak peek inside for a quick read.
As people were getting their copy, Kohler said that “the people who came were very kind and had some great questions about the book and my writing process.”
The books were first made available on Amazon Aug. 16. Clarie’s husband, Peter, said they brought 50 copies to the release event, and when the party was over, Claire shared that “between people buying books then and people asking for books after it finished, I sold half of the books I brought, which was awesome as a brand new author.”
Excitement and pride for Claire were two sentiments expressed by many who came to the coffee shop.
When speaking of both Claire and seeing this special day come to fruition, Peter Kohler shared, “it’s been amazing. Claire has put a lot of work and effort to be where she is today. I’m proud of her.”
Likewise noting his pride in his daughter, Claire’s dad, Kevin Vanhoy, said, “This is a day of being super proud of your daughter.” Noting that he is the father of four daughters, he said he sees “they all have passion and potential and seeing them follow through and pursue something they want to do, it’s a neat thing as a parent.”
While this is her first published work, writing is something that Claire has been doing since she was 10 years old, her mom, Dianne Vanhoy, said. “This is something she has always wanted. I’m not surprised this happened,” she shared about the accomplishment.
Sitting close by the table where Claire was kept busy signing books, her grandmother, Margie Vanhoy, said with a big smile, “I’m excited for her dream to come true.”
That excitement was also expressed by church friend Renee Lewis of Troutman who shared that she teaches a Bible study at Christ Community Church in Mooresville, where the Kohlers are active members. The Bible study is where she got to know Clarie she shared.
“Claire always has lots to add to the group and inspires me,” Lewis said. “I am excited to read her book. I’m super excited for her future. I think she has a lot to share.”
Claire had a very strong support system on hand at the party helping her celebrate and lending support including, including in addition to her parents and grandmother, the Kohler’s children, Gabriel and Reese, Clarie’s sisters, Anna Vanhoy, Sara Slagle and Lydia Brown and her mother and father-in-law, Bette and Mark Kohler.
With this being a new experience, Claire wasn’t exactly sure what to expect as far as how the event would be.
“This was the first time I have ever done anything like this,” she said. “I expected it would either be feast or famine, both of which have some drawbacks, but it was more of somewhere in between. It was a lot of fun, and I feel like it went really well,” she shared.
“The Secret of Drulea Cottage,” a historical fantasy is the first book in the “Betwixt the Sea and Shore” series. Those at the party “were excited that I have another book in the works already,” Claire said.
Claire, who is a teacher, grew up in Mooresville, graduating from Mooresville High School and currently lives in Statesville with her husband and two children.