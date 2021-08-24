WATCH NOW: Celebration marks release of Iredell woman's premier novel

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Likewise noting his pride in his daughter, Claire’s dad, Kevin Vanhoy, said, “This is a day of being super proud of your daughter.” Noting that he is the father of four daughters, he said he sees “they all have passion and potential and seeing them follow through and pursue something they want to do, it’s a neat thing as a parent.”

While this is her first published work, writing is something that Claire has been doing since she was 10 years old, her mom, Dianne Vanhoy, said. “This is something she has always wanted. I’m not surprised this happened,” she shared about the accomplishment.

Sitting close by the table where Claire was kept busy signing books, her grandmother, Margie Vanhoy, said with a big smile, “I’m excited for her dream to come true.”

That excitement was also expressed by church friend Renee Lewis of Troutman who shared that she teaches a Bible study at Christ Community Church in Mooresville, where the Kohlers are active members. The Bible study is where she got to know Clarie she shared.

“Claire always has lots to add to the group and inspires me,” Lewis said. “I am excited to read her book. I’m super excited for her future. I think she has a lot to share.”