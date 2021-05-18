WATCH NOW: Celebration thanks students and teachers for their hard work

Monday at Langtree Charter Academy was a day to celebrate, say thanks and share best wishes all rolled into one.

Elizabeth Padgett, principal of the lower campus K-5, shared that they had been in school since Oct. 5, five days a week.

“We’ve been all in since that time,” she noted; and therefore, this day was an end of the year celebration for “all the hard work, of both the students and teachers.”

Beginning around 11:25 Monday morning, the kindergarten classes were scheduled to gather outside and be the first group to fill their allotted space with colorful chalk drawings and enjoy frozen popsicles.

Every 30 minutes, it was arranged for a different grade along with their teachers to have their turn at providing positive drawings and messages on the asphalt lot on the two sides of the school building. Each grade had their own lane around the school, shared Padgett, and by the end of the day, all of the lanes would be filled with well wishes and drawings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the student messages included a wish of “good luck to the fifth graders,” “I Love School,” “This School Rocks,” best wishes to their teachers and a large one drawn by first-grade teacher Molly McKee noting that “COVID Didn’t Stop Us!”