WATCH NOW: Celebration thanks students and teachers for their hard work
Popsicles and Chalk

WATCH NOW: Celebration thanks students and teachers for their hard work

Monday at Langtree Charter Academy was a day to celebrate, say thanks and share best wishes all rolled into one.

Elizabeth Padgett, principal of the lower campus K-5, shared that they had been in school since Oct. 5, five days a week.

“We’ve been all in since that time,” she noted; and therefore, this day was an end of the year celebration for “all the hard work, of both the students and teachers.”

Langtree Charter Academy lower campus principal Elizabeth Padgett discusses the celebration.

Beginning around 11:25 Monday morning, the kindergarten classes were scheduled to gather outside and be the first group to fill their allotted space with colorful chalk drawings and enjoy frozen popsicles.

Every 30 minutes, it was arranged for a different grade along with their teachers to have their turn at providing positive drawings and messages on the asphalt lot on the two sides of the school building. Each grade had their own lane around the school, shared Padgett, and by the end of the day, all of the lanes would be filled with well wishes and drawings.

Some of the student messages included a wish of “good luck to the fifth graders,” “I Love School,” “This School Rocks,” best wishes to their teachers and a large one drawn by first-grade teacher Molly McKee noting that “COVID Didn’t Stop Us!”

The teachers were “dedicated to have a phenomenal year to teach both mobile and in-person,” said Padgett. “I don’t know if I could ever do what they do. I respect what they did. I’m so proud of all of them.”

She also gave a shout out to all of the families for their support throughout the school year.

In addition to the special day being a celebration, it was also a day wishing good luck to the third through fifth graders who were scheduled to start their EOGs the next day, Padgett said.

While this was the first year they have had a “popsicles and chalk” celebration day, Padgett noted that it would become a tradition at the school, and could possibly change and grow next year without the restrictions they had to observe this year.

When asked if they had fun today, several groups of first graders responded with a resounding “yes,” and one added an emphatic “definitely!”

This day has “given the students a chance to be outside,” said Padgett, “and enjoy being a kid.”

