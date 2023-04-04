Communities came together to draw awareness to child abuse prevention and the fact that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month by participating in multiple Tie-a-Tree Blue ceremonies throughout the surrounding area.

Ceremonies were held beginning in Statesville and continuing throughout the day, April 3, in Troutman and Mooresville and concluding in Taylorsville, during which time blue ribbons were placed on several trees and will remain the entire month of April as Troutman Town Manager Ron Wyatt said, “to draw awareness to the situation that plagues our community.”

Five organizations, Children’s Hope Alliance, Department of Social Services, Dove House, Guardian ad Litem of North Carolina and Pharos Parenting, came together this year as Tonya Fowler, Pharos executive director, noted during the ceremony in Mooresville, “as a show of solidarity to fight and stand up for these kids.”

Each of these agencies, Fowler said, work in Iredell County, specifically in abuse prevention.

Beth McKeithan, executive director of Dove House, shared that she pulled the organizations together and suggested they “should collaborate and everybody was completely on board.” She said, “let’s come together as a coalition to make a bigger impact this year.”

Prior to the ceremonies in Troutman and Mooresville, town leadership and various service agencies began tying blue ribbons in a number of trees, one in the green space in Troutman and two along Main Street in Mooresville.

The Troutman Leadership team of Emily Watson with Parks and Recreation; Lou Borek, HR director; Tonya Allen, special events coordinator; Justin Mundy, finance director with Parks and Recreation; Josh Watson, chief of police in Troutman; Sgt. Cameron Jones with the Troutman Police Department; Austin Waugh, public works supervisor; Ron Wyatt, Troutman’s town manager; and George Harris with the Troutman Town Council, along with Children’s Hope Alliance President Celeste Dominguez, Development Officer Teresa Hilliard, Development Director Hillary May, and Todd Workman and Jordan Dobson with CHA’s maintenance department to help start the ribbon-tying process.

“We do whatever we can for the children of our communities,” said Hilliard, who began the ceremony in Troutman with a welcome to each who came and the introduction of Dominguez, who pointed out the tree with all of its blue ribbons.

“If that’s not going to grab attention, I don’t know what will,” Dominguez said “As we celebrate this month of child abuse prevention, this tree will stay blue through the month of April to help remind us all of where our hearts should fit in this very tough time.”

Dominguez likewise thanked everyone for coming and “standing up for children in our community. It’s a tough thing to think about child abuse, but child abuse prevention is where our heart needs to go.”

She continued by also recognizing each of the agencies noting that “all of us working together to bring awareness to child abuse prevention here in Iredell County, this is how things get changed, this is how families get help, this is how children get recognized for what they need.”

Prior to the reading of the proclamation by Wyatt, he shared that, as others had mentioned, “collaboration is what we need as a community to make sure that the youth here are protected.”

In reading the first line of the proclamation, “Whereas, in Federal fiscal year 2022, 3.9 million reports were made to child protective services,” he stressed these numbers to the gathered group, and continued by reading:

“Whereas, child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone.”

After the reading of the entire proclamation, Wyatt said, “The message is very important and of course we know the youth are our leadership of tomorrow” and shared his appreciation for everybody and the part they play in protecting the children.

The ceremony was concluded as everyone was invited to tie some additional blue ribbons on the tree.

When asked how this first event of its kind had gone with the conclusion of the second of four such ceremonies, McKeithan said, “Oh, wonderful. This is our first year. We didn’t have a lot of time, but we wanted to have something that made a big impact in each town and was eye-catching to bring awareness to child abuse, for people to know that April is Prevent Child Abuse Month, and that we’re all in this together.

“The numbers are growing and obviously with the internet it’s made everything harder to navigate so we’re just trying to educate the community and create awareness and help people understand that it’s important to make reports if you are aware of something. If you see something, say something.”

Prior to the ceremony in Mooresville, which began at 2 p.m., Exchange Club members and staff of both Pharos Parenting and Dove House were on hand to begin tying blue ribbons on two trees located on Main Street in front of Four Corners Framing and Gallery.

Fowler began by welcoming everyone to the event and thanked them for coming. She said that as they came together to stand up for the children, “we decided to tie a tree blue in each of our communities — Statesville, Troutman, Mooresville and Taylorsville. The whole month, people will walk by and see these trees, and it will help bring attention to our cause.”

McKeithan read the proclamation, which she noted was powerful, to those gathered around the trees. It was also read at the Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting that evening by Mayor Miles Atkins, proclaiming April to be Child Prevention Month.

Pinwheels were also added around the trees at each location, along with a sign noting that “pinwheels represent the happy, carefree childhood we want for every child” along with the Pharos Parenting website.

A sign, noting this is Child Abuse Prevention Month, along with the logo of each of the participating agencies who help with abused children and phone numbers for both the Iredell Child Abuse and the National Hotline, was also displayed by each tree.

Following the reading of the proclamation, Fowler said, “the fact that you came out here shows you are committed to that.” She then invited everyone to take some ribbons and find a spot on the trees. “We want to fill them up and bring attention,” she said.