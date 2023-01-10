A resounding word of thanks was expressed throughout the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, which was held Dec. 17 in Mooresville at the Willow Valley Cemetery on South Church Street.

Co-coordinators of the local event, Clint Ingram and Marie Higgins, both shared their thanks to those that came to participate in the event, along with noting a special thank you to each veteran who was there and for their service and all they have done for the country and those who served and didn’t make it home, as well as all their families.

A message of thankfulness continued as Ingram shared that “today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom” which is the mission of the Wreaths Across America program.

Thanks were also shared to each who helped make this year’s event possible including the major sponsorship donors of Richard’s Coffee Shop, Welcome Home Veterans, the Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of St. Therese and the many individual donors. They likewise thanked retired Lt. Col. John Hedley, who spoke during the program, the Aged to Perfection all female barbershop quartet who sang the national anthem, the Lake Norman F3 group who helped to transport the wreaths to the cemetery for placement and the Town of Mooresville who, as Ingram shared, “allows us to continue to have the event here at the Mooresville Willow Valley Cemetery.”

“We could not do this without your support,” said Higgins.

As the event began, Ingram asked each one to join in a “moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those missing in action and honor those who have served and are serving in this great nation’s armed forces.”

This ceremony was one of more than 3,000 which were taking place throughout the nation, Ingram said, providing many the opportunity to gather and remember, honor and teach.

“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality,” he shared. “Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not forget you.”

Following the singing of the national anthem, Hedley shared a few words with the crowd expressing his thanks for the honor of participating in the ceremony.

Looking out over the group, he told them it had been a tough year for him as he had been to the Vietnam Memorial three times this year, one of which was to honor his 20 West Point classmates who didn’t come home.

While thanking everyone for coming, he stressed how much he liked “seeing all the young folks here, because,” he said, “we’ve got to teach the younger generations about those who came before and the sacrifices that they made so that our younger generations can go out and enjoy the same kind of life that we did.”

As Higgins took to the podium, she encouraged each person who placed a wreath on a veteran’s grave to “say that veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive. Remember, we are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember, not their deaths, but their lives.”

With a smile, Higgins shared that the ceremony has grown each year, and that they had 315 wreaths to place, the most of any year since the event was started in Mooresville.

“And we have more volunteers than we’ve ever had before,” she noted, “It’s so wonderful to see you all here, so thank you for coming out and being a part of this wonderful way to honor and remember our veterans.”

Volunteers were then invited to come and get the live balsam fir wreaths, which as Higgins shared are “a gift of appreciation from a grateful America,” and which “symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf.”

As the crowd dispersed, families, individuals and other groups went in search of veterans’ graves where they could place their special wreaths.

One such group was a youth baseball team, the LKN Flyers 13U, who came to lend a hand. One of the adults with the group, Hannah, noted that the company she works for does quite a few hours of community service in the area each month, and this particular project was one they decided to attend and thus provide additional volunteer help.

One family, which included three generations, were there this day, and said they have made it an annual celebration and came to honor the veterans. Ron and Christine Porten, was there with other family members including their two sons and grandchildren and a cousin, who was a veteran, a Navy nurse. Patricia Hafner shared that she was a lieutenant junior grade when she got out, and was promoted to lieutenant commander in the reserves. She and the Porten’s watch as grandson Joshua Neace placed his wreath on one of the graves.

When asked what brought her to the ceremony, Julie Memrick likewise commented that it was “to honor the veterans who gave up their lives for our freedom.”

As he searched for graves to place his wreaths, Bob Lhuillier, who served in the United States Coast Guard, said it was important to be there “because it’s important to keep the legacy going, so future generations don’t forget the sacrifices made before us.”

While Ingram shared that he had “sold my bricks and mortar (business) off West Statesville Avenue,” he expressed that he continues to “serve the community through a more progressive virtual style business, and operates out of Chapman Funeral Home, in Stony Point, caring for families’ loved ones.”

But he stressed how much he loves this community, and “this community holds a very special place in my heart.” Therefore, he shared how touching it was to him that so many veterans were at the event and to see the love and support for them.

“It’s a great honor to continue to be doing this,” he said.

Higgins echoed that sentiment as she said, “We are just thrilled with the turnout that we had this year. It’s so beautiful to see how it grows and grows a little larger every year. What a wonderful event to be a part of, and I just love seeing it all come together.”