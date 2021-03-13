WATCH NOW: Churches adjust to online, socially distanced worship services

Additional creative means have also been used to keep the congregations engaged and connected.

“We have had some fun family nights offering drive-in movies and outside games,” said Pastor Daniel Dye. “We honored our graduating 2020 seniors by delivering “Prom in a Box” and placed graduation signs in yards. We also came up with creative ways to care for our senior adults who were more susceptible to the virus by delivering groceries and transporting them to their various appointments.”

Providing bags of inspirational reminders and activities during Advent and Lent and delivering them to their families was one way Broad Street UMC in Statesville reached out to its members. Dr. May Dye shared that they knew how important it was for them “to deepen their spiritual practices during these special seasons.”

Rev. Jeffreys shared that they have provided “a carryout pick up dinner once a month for our congregation, which everybody really enjoyed. God is faithful,” he said, “and I believe the light is at the end of the tunnel!”

While services may not yet be back to where they were pre-COVID-19, other pastors are likewise seeing a change in that direction and a return to some normalcy as well.