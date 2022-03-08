WATCH NOW: Clutch Coffee raises $8.2K for Sheldon's K9s

And this year, the third time Spicer’s business, Clutch Coffee, remembered Sheldon on his birthday, was no exception as people waited in line at both locations for a cup of java and a chance to see their donation go to one of Sheldon’s biggest passions.

Sheldon, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2019, would have turned 35 on Friday, and as it has since 2020, Clutch Coffee decided to donate the proceeds from sales at both its locations to Sheldon’s K9s.

Sheldon’s K9s was formed after the officer’s death to continue his legacy for his canine partners over the years at the MPD.

The organization helps purchase equipment for law enforcement canines and provides support to retired canines. Retired canines often are placed with their handlers but the medical and other expenses related to the dog are also absorbed by the handler.

Since Sheldon’s death, projects aimed at continuing his legacy have drawn wide-spread support and Friday was no different, Spicer said.

“It was awesome,” he said.