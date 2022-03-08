WATCH NOW: Clutch Coffee raises $8.2K for Sheldon's K9s

And this year, the third time Spicer’s business, Clutch Coffee, remembered Sheldon on his birthday, was no exception as people waited in line at both locations for a cup of java and a chance to see their donation go to one of Sheldon’s biggest passions.
Sheldon, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2019, would have turned 35 on Friday, and as it has since 2020, Clutch Coffee decided to donate the proceeds from sales at both its locations to Sheldon’s K9s.
Sheldon’s K9s was formed after the officer’s death to continue his legacy for his canine partners over the years at the MPD.
The organization helps purchase equipment for law enforcement canines and provides support to retired canines. Retired canines often are placed with their handlers but the medical and other expenses related to the dog are also absorbed by the handler.
Since Sheldon’s death, projects aimed at continuing his legacy have drawn wide-spread support and Friday was no different, Spicer said.
“It was awesome,” he said.
From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Spicer said, both locations of Clutch experienced a steady flow of customers. “It was consistent through the whole day,” he said.
Although early morning hours meant a line of vehicles around the building on Plaza Drive. As with the past two years, waiting in line wasn’t an issue, Spicer said. In planning for the turnout, he said, both locations were fully-staffed and included runners to take orders as people waited in line.
When the proceeds were tallied, along with the cash donations and money from merchandise sold, $8,273 was raised for Sheldon’s K9s. That is around the same amount that was taken in in 2020 and 2021, Spicer said.
He said $1,000 of that total was from cash donations alone. “That’s people who just gave money, including members of our team,” he said.
Spicer said the support of the Mooresville community is the reason all three of these special fundraisers have been so successful. “This support is amazing and it will keep his (Sheldon’s) legacy alive,” he said. “This impact is felt at home. I appreciate all of the support,” he said.