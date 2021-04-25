WATCH NOW: Coffee and music blend together at Performance Coffee House

Performance Coffee House is a true family business with each member of the Rumple family helping to make it a place where the community can come in and enjoy gathering.
Jeff and Laura Rumple opened up their coffee shop at 143 S. Broad St., Mooresville, the same building where First Presbyterian Church conducts its new contemporary worship services.
“First Presbyterian Church Mooresville is thrilled to partner with Performance Coffee House. They fit in with our vision to be a vibrant presence in downtown Mooresville,” said Rev. Dave Rockness, pastor of the church. “Our hope is that they can flourish as a local business while our church seeks to be a presence in the surrounding community.
“The refurbishment of the 143 Main building is a result of a three-year strategic vision project by the elders of our church and prayer,” Rockness continued. “The large space in the building has been purposed as ‘sacred’ space for contemporary worship on Sunday as well as ministry meetings, including Bible studies, prayer groups, circle groups, etc., during the week. The front space has been purposed as an extension to the community, a place to grab a cup of coffee, meet a friend, or have an informal small group gathering throughout the week.”
The coffee shop, which is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., held a soft opening in late March followed by a grand opening in early April. The Rumples and their three children, Jacob, 8, Riley, 6, and William 4, enjoy going in together and working to make this coffee house a home for those who want to sample the vast menu of drinks and pastries as well as listen to live music or get behind the microphone and share their musical talent.
Jeff and Laura are definitely not strangers to the coffee business as Laura noted the pair actually met in Florida where Jeff was co-owner of a coffee shop. Laura, who is originally from Canada, was vacationing there at the time and visited the shop daily to get coffee.
When she returned home, she said they dated long distance. As a surprise for Jeff’s birthday, Laura said she flew in and never left.
“I never went home,” she said.
The couple ran the shop together, were married shortly thereafter and continued running the coffee shop for about 1 1/2 years.
“We loved the business. We loved our roaster. We loved our products,” Laura shared.
However, she noted that Jeff “was in partnership with someone that was going in a different direction” and so they moved to this area, first to Davidson and then to Mooresville, an area where Jeff has ties. He shared that his father used to live near What-a-Burger and his grandparents, Paul and Eunice Rumple, once attended First Presbyterian Church back in the 1940s.
When they moved here, Laura said she returned to her music teaching career and just recently opened up a studio nearby. Ten years passed, during which time their children were born, and it was just after the holidays she noted that the opportunity opened up for them to get back into the coffee business.
In late March the couple quietly opened their doors and enjoyed a steady stream of customers coming into the shop, Laura said. Each day, they did a steady business and each day she reached out through social media to several groups letting them know they were open for business.
Jeff shared that even before their April 10 grand opening it was amazing.
“The community has been welcoming. The church here has been welcoming. It’s just nice to be part of the downtown vibe. There’s a lot of history here,” he said.
The coffee house offers lots of choices on its menu ranging from Chemex and French press coffees, which is one of Laura’s favorite choices, to teas, fruit smoothies, Frappuccino, pastries from Queen City Bakery and cappuccinos, to which Laura noted Jeff “does a really good cappuccino.”
When making the decision to get back into the business, they wanted to make sure they were ready to open the coffee house with the good quality coffee and not just anything. They both enjoy a nice rich roast, something smooth and nothing too tangy or acidic. So, they decided to search out the “same roaster we had used 10 years ago in Florida with hopes that they were just as good as we remembered,” said Laura.
And the result was a resounding yes as they toured Java Estate located here in North Carolina and were able to see the roasting process. Therefore, they are back with their roasters and are serving a certified organic, fair trade coffee.
“So, bottom line for us,” she said, “we hope that you love the product as much as we do.”
This, along with the local bakery they are using, which she noted “are phenomenal,” along with the tons of offerings on the menu are some of the reasons she would encourage people to drop by and visit the shop.
In addition to the items on the menu, there’s another draw to Performance Coffee House as its name indicates.
For years the Rumples said they had in mind having a combination studio and coffee house; however, she had just recently moved into the nearby space on Broad Street. Therefore, they decided to “start having performances here and incorporate some of the people that I’m working with that should be performing,” Laura said. “But then once word got out, we’re now getting people from the community who want to perform as well, which we’re wide open to.”
Every Saturday night, there will be live musical performances providing opportunities for people to share their talents. It was noted that this could expand to additional evenings as they get into the summer, but for now, it will be Saturdays only.
“The music will be different genres,” Laura said, “and we are even going to have open mic and allow people from the community who have some talent to come on in and share, invite some friends, because there’s all kinds of talent out there that we would love to share, tap into.”
“The ‘Performance’ aspect of live music is an added bonus brought to us by our new partners that we are very excited about,” said Rockness. “The Rumples, Jeff and Laura, have already shown to be outstanding partners to our church with a huge heart for the Mooresville downtown community. We have seen the Lord’s hand in this and are committed to nurturing this partnership as we look towards the future.”
On the evenings when there is live music, the building might get a little fuller, but Laura noted they can open the wide door on the side of the building, and they are planning additional tables to be placed outside with umbrellas, thus providing plenty of space for customers and to be able to remain socially distanced.
Each member of the Rumple family has their expertise in the business as Jeff runs the coffee end, brewing up the coffees and preparing the other specialty drinks, and Laura has the music portion in good working order. But their children also lend a hand and want to be at the shop every morning, making it a true family affair.
“They love it, and they love the people” and love to greet them, said Laura. “In the mornings, you give my six-year-old a little cloth and she will wipe every one of these tables and chairs.”
As long as the children want to be there and want to help and find it fun, that is what they plan to do.
While they dreamed of a coffee shop with a studio in it, Jeff said that “the way this kind of all came together, being so close to her studio. It was amazing. It’s a God-thing. He brought it all together.”
When asked why he could encourage people to visit and give the coffee house a try, Jeff shared, “I feel like coffee shops are kind of like restaurants. Everyone’s got a different flavor, style, vibe. It’s for the environment, it’s great.”
“At the end of the day, we are just really hoping that this is a nice place for the community to gather,” said Laura, “that they really enjoy the coffee and the music is something that brings the people together.