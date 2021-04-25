WATCH NOW: Coffee and music blend together at Performance Coffee House

“So, bottom line for us,” she said, “we hope that you love the product as much as we do.”

This, along with the local bakery they are using, which she noted “are phenomenal,” along with the tons of offerings on the menu are some of the reasons she would encourage people to drop by and visit the shop.

In addition to the items on the menu, there’s another draw to Performance Coffee House as its name indicates.

For years the Rumples said they had in mind having a combination studio and coffee house; however, she had just recently moved into the nearby space on Broad Street. Therefore, they decided to “start having performances here and incorporate some of the people that I’m working with that should be performing,” Laura said. “But then once word got out, we’re now getting people from the community who want to perform as well, which we’re wide open to.”

Every Saturday night, there will be live musical performances providing opportunities for people to share their talents. It was noted that this could expand to additional evenings as they get into the summer, but for now, it will be Saturdays only.