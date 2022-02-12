WATCH NOW: Community celebrates groundbreaking for Liberty Park Phase 2

He noted how the park would be a great place to bring the family and enjoy the time outdoors and how the park would enhance the downtown.

“I am really happy for this board support and our community and also for Mill One to come and this great project to enhance the downtown and enhance the Liberty Park. If you look at the things that have been accomplished, this is one of the best because this is for everyone, and it’s a new legacy for the town of Mooresville,” Houston said.

West concluded the speeches as he shared that many memories have been made here. He said that when he first arrived in Mooresville in 2009 and saw downtown, his thoughts were “wow, this is such a great place, there’s so much opportunity here.” But he noted that downtown at that time was a ghost town.

But, he added, “I’ve watched over the years, as this great board has been a part of transitioning downtown, Liberty Park Phase 1, Liberty Park Phase 2, to make this such an amazing destination and it’s going to be the bomb when it’s done. We are going to so enjoy this.” He concluded by telling the crowd that he looked forward to “seeing them at the ribbon-cutting and when we get to have some fun back here.”