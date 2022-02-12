WATCH NOW: Community celebrates groundbreaking for Liberty Park Phase 2

Postponed from last week due to inclement weather, the groundbreaking for Phase 2 of Liberty Park was held Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. under beautiful skies and with sunny weather, and the atmosphere of the gathered crowd was likewise sunny and celebratory.
Pam Reidy, director of Mooresville Parks and Recreation, welcomed everyone and thanked them for being there to help celebrate the moment.
As the ceremony began, Reidy expressed “deep and genuine gratitude to the board of commissioners for approving this project and making it real. Liberty Park is going to become a place where people will want to gather, a place where residents will feel rooted to their town.”
Reidy also thanked others who had and would be making this all happen.
“Phase 2 will only exist because of some other very important people too,” Reidy said as she introduced Nick Lowe with McAdams, who designed the plans; representatives from J.D. Goodrum Company who will serve as the construction company and contractor; Chris Wycoff, director of facilities for the town, who will be overseeing the project; and Town Manager Randy Hemann, who Reidy said would “lead us all to the ribbon-cutting next year.”
As Mayor Miles Atkins took the podium, he likewise gave thanks to the town commissioners who were seated on the front row with hardhats in hand ready for the actual moving of dirt. Atkins recognized each commissioner in attendance, including Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls and Commissioners Bobby Compton, Barbara Whittington, Thurman Houston, Eddie Dingler and Gary West.
“This would not be possible without the commitment and vision of our town board and the town’s leadership,” Atkins said.
He shared that the town board had “the vision for what this park could represent and the development it could stimulate for downtown because it really is a jewel, a downtown amenity.”
Atkins noted several in attendance who also had a vision for the downtown area, including “our friends from Mill One who saw the vision and put this wonderful project that’s behind us with 90 residents. This is truly an economic engine and driver for us.”
He also recognized the “great community partners, The Mooresville Downtown Commission, Iredell County Economic Development Group, our Chamber of Commerce, and the town board and town staff that’s so committed to getting the job done and not just doing it half but to do it right and do it so it’s memorable and it’s done first class. This is going to be a first class amenity, something that we’re all going to be proud of, and it’s a real legacy project for this board.”
In addition to the day being a time to celebrate the renovations of the park, it was also an opportunity that some shared memories of their time there, which as Compton noted, opened in the 1950s. He recalled the Little League World Series team that played on the ballfield in 1952 as well as other events taking place. He remembered a carnival that came each year, a mini golf course that once was in the park and the many games of baseball and basketball, which brought him to the reason he brought a basketball with him to the event.
He said he wanted to be the last one to play basketball on the courts at the park before the goals are torn down and construction on the new covered basketball court began, and once they are up, he hoped to be back to play on those as well. When the event was over, he made his way over the courts and made those last shots, thus making more memories.
While speaking, Compton also told of a Korean War-era United States Navy jet which was placed at the park and his visiting it numerous times and climbing on the plane.
“That drew a lot of people in,” he said.
Compton shared that the park had been a big part of his life.
“It’s made a positive impact on many lives and residents here,” he noted, and many others have memories just like his. However, he shared that these improvements that have already taken place in Phase 1 as he mentioned the amphitheater and veterans promenade, and those coming in Phase 2 “will give many more years of enjoyment. I can guarantee that. I believe these improvements will be an important investment in our future and make the park more attractive, more connectivity and reasons to visit our downtown.”
That sentiment was echoed by others who spoke at the ceremony, including Houston who said with a big smile, “It is a great day in Mooresville to see the beginning of this great project for our downtown and our community.”
He noted how the park would be a great place to bring the family and enjoy the time outdoors and how the park would enhance the downtown.
“I am really happy for this board support and our community and also for Mill One to come and this great project to enhance the downtown and enhance the Liberty Park. If you look at the things that have been accomplished, this is one of the best because this is for everyone, and it’s a new legacy for the town of Mooresville,” Houston said.
West concluded the speeches as he shared that many memories have been made here. He said that when he first arrived in Mooresville in 2009 and saw downtown, his thoughts were “wow, this is such a great place, there’s so much opportunity here.” But he noted that downtown at that time was a ghost town.
But, he added, “I’ve watched over the years, as this great board has been a part of transitioning downtown, Liberty Park Phase 1, Liberty Park Phase 2, to make this such an amazing destination and it’s going to be the bomb when it’s done. We are going to so enjoy this.” He concluded by telling the crowd that he looked forward to “seeing them at the ribbon-cutting and when we get to have some fun back here.”
As, Reidy said, “so, shall we throw some dirt for what will be the coolest urban park in the area,” the commissioners donned their hardhats, got their shovels and, on the count of 1, 2, 3, they did just that to the sound of cheering from the crowd.