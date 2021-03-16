WATCH NOW: COVID A YEAR LATER: Nonprofits dealing with increased need, losses from canceled fundraisers

The Mooresville clinic, as noted on its website, provides primary medical care, some specialty care, acute care, chiropractic care and lab services as well as operating a pharmacy.

“Because we are a medical clinic, all our attention immediately turned to providing health services in the midst of a pandemic — and there it has remained, said Niggel. “We transformed our clinic in countless ways to be able to treat COVID patients and continue meeting all other patient health needs, which did not stop in the face of a pandemic.”

The demand for help was also greatly felt by FeedNC as Executive Director Lara Ingram said.

“FeedNC had an extraordinary increase in demand initially, in the spring. At the highest it was a 164% increase in demand for our services,” she said. “Most of that was for groceries and for people concerned about unemployment and underemployment. That has never wavered actually throughout the last year. There’s things that have improved certainly, food supplies and things like that, but the demand continues to be very, very strong.”

In March, FeedNC set up a drive-thru food pantry enabling them to provide food without the close contact. This was opened up for four days a week with a possible expansion on the number of days.