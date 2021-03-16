WATCH NOW: COVID A YEAR LATER: Nonprofits dealing with increased need, losses from canceled fundraisers

Helping to provide support to those in the community is the purpose of nonprofits, whether that assistance comes in the form of providing food, clothes, health care, shelter or ministering to a variety of other needs.
With the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, the demand for help increased for many of these area nonprofits; however, because of restrictions, these same organizations were affected themselves as fundraisers had to be canceled or changed thus impacting their budgets.
Planned for March 23 of last year, HealthReach Clinic’s HealthReach Heroes Luncheon, which is held to not only raise funds but to also thank and recognize volunteers and partners that make the clinic’s work possible, was almost completely prepared. However, as Sabrina Niggel, executive director of the clinic noted, it was less than two weeks before the event that Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order declaring a state of emergency.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before restrictions on public gatherings would be enacted, and — as a health care organization — we had an extra sense of responsibility to prioritize public health and safety over our own interests as a nonprofit organization,” Niggel said. “So, we made the very difficult decision to cancel our event with just 10 days to go.”
Unsure of what to anticipate from COVID-19, they had hoped to reschedule the luncheon, but that did not happen.
The Mooresville clinic, as noted on its website, provides primary medical care, some specialty care, acute care, chiropractic care and lab services as well as operating a pharmacy.
“Because we are a medical clinic, all our attention immediately turned to providing health services in the midst of a pandemic — and there it has remained, said Niggel. “We transformed our clinic in countless ways to be able to treat COVID patients and continue meeting all other patient health needs, which did not stop in the face of a pandemic.”
The demand for help was also greatly felt by FeedNC as Executive Director Lara Ingram said.
“FeedNC had an extraordinary increase in demand initially, in the spring. At the highest it was a 164% increase in demand for our services,” she said. “Most of that was for groceries and for people concerned about unemployment and underemployment. That has never wavered actually throughout the last year. There’s things that have improved certainly, food supplies and things like that, but the demand continues to be very, very strong.”
In March, FeedNC set up a drive-thru food pantry enabling them to provide food without the close contact. This was opened up for four days a week with a possible expansion on the number of days.
When food supplies were limited in the stores, Ingram said they had “wonderfully, generous humans beings wanting to bring us food, but they also couldn’t find it in the grocery stores, so it was really a supply chain problem just like it was for everybody else there for a while. We’ve got a great relationship with Second Harvest and a great relationship with our local grocery stores, so we’ve been able to stock back up on proteins and vegetables.”
Hoping right up until the last minute they would be able to hold their annual Lobsterfest fundraiser, which Ingram noted is “essential to the operation of the place,” she shared that they “ultimately did have to cancel the event but went ahead with an online giving campaign.”
They decided to hold the campaign, which they named, No Lobster Lobsterfest, without the actual party because, as Ingram shared, not many felt like having a party last year and they would concentrate on the focus of the event which is “putting food on our neighbor’s tables and skipping the lobster, and we did end up actually raising more money than we normally do at the event itself,” she said. “It was successful only because the people in this community are thoroughly compassionate and generous and that is the reason that it worked.”
When announcing that the HealthReach Heroes luncheon was canceled, Niggel said she was concerned about letting down their corporate partners, volunteers and others who anticipated being there for the celebration. However, she likewise noted the kindness and understanding of the community.
Donor support is also what Rescue Ranch Development and Volunteer Manager Amy Kwiatkowski attributes to their being sustained throughout the year, which she said they are really grateful.
Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization located in Statesville with a “focus on humane education, offering programs that will develop and enhance the learning process of respect, empathy and compassion for animals.”
“Last year was quite a challenge because we did have to initially cancel initially all of our events,” Kwiatkowski said, including “quite a few of our education programs, that was quite a hurdle to overcome,” she said.
They decided to do online campaigns to raise funds and ran one and raised quite a bit of funding, she said, when they “knew COVID was going to stop us. They ran smaller ones through the year,” Kwiatkowski shared. “Obviously we took a hit like all others. We had a very consistent base of support that has gotten us through.”
Instead of having their annual in-person dinner, they decided to hold a Rescue Ranch virtual auction featuring quite a few items from NASCAR teams, that Kwiatkowski said “typically support us — really wonderful items from Ryan Newman that we could use in the auction.”
Other items included artwork from area artists, donated items from local businesses and a donation from one of Newman’s sponsors, Oscar Mayer, that would come to a cookout of the one that purchased this auction item.
Kwiatkowski said they didn’t have as many donations as they would have because businesses themselves were struggling, but “we were thankful for what we did have.”
Unsure of what to expect, Kwiatkowski said they actually surpassed the goal that “we set for ourselves. We got lots of support, people sharing it with friends and family. The auction was accessible to anybody because it was virtual, and we left it open for a week.”
This year, Rescue Ranch does hope to hold events with modifications, she said, as they anticipate them to be held outdoors. Safety precautions including wearing masks will be encouraged.
Joy Morrison, who serves as the executive director for the Iredell Christian Ministries on Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, said that for them, the impact and demand of their services has actually depended on the particulate service needed.
Founded to be a food ministry providing food for those facing food insecurities, Morrison shared that for the food service, “interestingly enough (this demand) has not been as great as prior to the pandemic.” And while they have no proof as to why, they speculate that this is possibly because “many of the older folks who are immune compromised just haven’t gotten back out and haven’t been to the food pantry.”
However, Morrison said, they are “getting new clients every day that haven’t been to food pantries.”
Iredell Christian Ministries also provides a small amount of financial help with rent, utilities and prescriptions. And as far as the financial services, she stressed that they have “seen a tremendous influx for help.” Reasons for increase this could range from those who are out work, those who have been sick or those who have had to be out because their children were out of school.
Morrison noted that many people who have been out of work and are now back are “trying to play catch up” with their bills. And even while there were grace periods with some of the bills, they are seeing those come in and are trying to overcome those debts.
“We’ve been blessed with grant money from United Way, so we have been able to help many with past due bills,” but, she said, “we are at the end of that grant money.”
Morrison said that the “different grant monies that United Way gave out to help ease those burdens was so welcomed.” When those monies were shared to those in need of paying bills, she would have loved for people to have seen the looks on their faces.
Along with grant money, the ministry also receives help with donations from churches, businesses and individual support.
“Our donors have been fabulous in Iredell,” she shared. “They’ve gone over and above so we can continue doing what we’re doing.”
While they have not had an annual fundraiser in the past, Morrison said they were in the planning stages of hosting an event, which they had hoped would become an annual one for them just when the pandemic hit.
In addition to the nonprofits being impacted financially, several mentioned the impact of losing volunteers.
Niggel shared that they lost “many clinical volunteers due to the risk of COVID-19 and have not been able to replace them. To continue serving patients, we had to increase the hours of our paid medical providers. We currently need volunteer nurses!” she stressed.
And FeedNC also experienced a loss as Ingram said that “on March 13, instantly pretty much all of our volunteer corps stopped coming that day. They were older folks that were concerned about the virus.”
She said many of them have been able to come back, and even when they were absent, “so many wonderful people have stepped in, a lot of teenagers who otherwise would have been in school and have had more flexibility this year, and they have been an absolute godsend to us.”
Another group that has been serving as volunteers which would not have originally been able to help are the many working-age people who have been working from home and have more flexible schedules.
“We’ve had a lot more families coming in and helping out. So there’s been some lights in the process for sure,” Ingram said.