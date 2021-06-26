WATCH NOW: Daisy the dog mayor attracting fans

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins has no problem with being upstaged by the newest member of the administration.
After all, Daisy, is cute with big expressive eyes and a sparkling personality. She showers everyone she meets with love and attention — a trait that’s a big plus for a politician.
Daisy is the town’s first dog mayor, and just a couple of weeks into her term of office, she’s already a big hit with everyone she’s met.
Atkins said he and Daisy have already made a couple of public appearances and are planning many more during the coming year.
He said he believes the 9-month-old mini Australian shepherd is a great ambassador for the town, and her very presence is a lesson in how to get things accomplished in government.
Atkins explained that he received several letters from third graders, who after reading about a dog serving as an honorary mayor, suggested Mooresville needed an animal co-mayor. A couple made sure to let Atkins know this was no reflection on his service as mayor.
“They didn’t want me to be offended,” he said.
Atkins said his immediate reaction was “that’s such a cool idea.”
The idea emerged from the students in Trena Morrison’s class at Rocky River Elementary School.
She said as part of class the students read a story about a dog mayor in Fairhaven, Vermont. “They said ‘why don’t we have a pet mayor’,” she said. They composed the letters to Atkins, and Morrison said part of the lesson was to explain why a dog mayor would be a good idea.
Morrison said they didn’t hear back from Atkins immediately but when they learned he was going to follow up on their idea, the students were thrilled. “They were elated. They were thrilled their idea went that far,” she said.
To make the idea of a dog mayor a reality, Atkins turned to the Mooresville Youth Council, an organization comprised of teens, who do everything from community service projects to providing mentoring opportunities, to make it happen.
Martin Blue, a member of the Youth Council, said he agreed with Atkins that the idea was a good one.
Using Instagram, the youth council solicited applications for the first dog mayor and used the social media platform for folks to vote on their favorite. They decided to announce the new dog mayor at the grand opening of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park earlier this month.
Kim Saragoni, Daisy’s mom, said she heard about the contest and decided Daisy should throw her paw into the ring. “I didn’t know it had just launched,” she said. “Daisy was the first candidate.”
Daisy wouldn’t stay the only candidate for long. By the time the contest entrance date closed, Daisy was one of 85 seeking the office.
Maybe it was Daisy’s story or her cute photos that attracted the voters. Saragoni said she’d recently lost her canine companion and really wasn’t looking for another. She learned of a litter of mini Australian shepherd puppies and Saragoni checked out their pictures. A female sitting off by herself attracted Saragoni, and it was love at first sight.
Daisy’s name came from a discussion Saragoni had after her sister died of breast cancer 17 years ago. “Daisies were her favorite flower, and I said if I ever got a female I would name her Daisy,” she said.
Saragoni said she’d forgotten about that conversation until her daughter reminded her about it. There was no doubt what she would name her new puppy. And now that female sitting alone in the corner is a social butterfly and has attracted lots of fans.
Atkins said he and his co-mayor have made a couple of appearances already and are planning many more during Daisy’s year in office.
Both he and Saragoni said they are looking at the possibility of combining Daisy’s public appearances into fundraising opportunities for either Stand For Animals, a local nonprofit that provides low-cost veterinary care or Sheldon’s K9s. Sheldon’s K9s was formed to honor Sheldon after he was shot to death on a traffic stop in 2019. The organization is working to further awareness, care and advocacy for police and K-9s. Sheldon was a canine handler for the Mooresville Police Department and was known for his passion for dogs and for bringing the community together.
For Morrison and her students, their involvement didn’t end with a few letters to Atkins. The members of the class were asked to announce the new dog mayor at the parking opening and see their idea blossom into reality.
While not all of the kids campaigned for a dog as mayor — a couple suggested a cat or even a parakeet — they were still pleased to meet Daisy that day, Morrison said.
Seeing a dog become co-mayor, Morrison said, taught the children a lesson far beyond what they read in books. It taught them that having an idea, and putting the effort into voicing that idea to the proper person, was worthwhile.
She and Atkins both said they believe this will be something the children will remember for many years to come. “They took a chance and went with it,” Morrison said.
As for Daisy, Saragoni said, the plan was that she will be a one-term mayor and will throw her support to all of her pals that will seek the office next year.