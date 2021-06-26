 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Daisy the dog mayor attracting fans
WATCH NOW: Daisy the dog mayor attracting fans

Martin Blue talks about the process of selecting Mooresville's first dog mayor.

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins has no problem with being upstaged by the newest member of the administration.

After all, Daisy, is cute with big expressive eyes and a sparkling personality. She showers everyone she meets with love and attention — a trait that’s a big plus for a politician.

Daisy is the town’s first dog mayor, and just a couple of weeks into her term of office, she’s already a big hit with everyone she’s met.

Atkins said he and Daisy have already made a couple of public appearances and are planning many more during the coming year.

He said he believes the 9-month-old mini Australian shepherd is a great ambassador for the town, and her very presence is a lesson in how to get things accomplished in government.

Mayor Miles Atkins talks about his canine counterpart, Daisy.

Atkins explained that he received several letters from third graders, who after reading about a dog serving as an honorary mayor, suggested Mooresville needed an animal co-mayor. A couple made sure to let Atkins know this was no reflection on his service as mayor.

“They didn’t want me to be offended,” he said.

Atkins said his immediate reaction was “that’s such a cool idea.”

The idea emerged from the students in Trena Morrison’s class at Rocky River Elementary School.

She said as part of class the students read a story about a dog mayor in Fairhaven, Vermont. “They said ‘why don’t we have a pet mayor’,” she said. They composed the letters to Atkins, and Morrison said part of the lesson was to explain why a dog mayor would be a good idea.

Morrison said they didn’t hear back from Atkins immediately but when they learned he was going to follow up on their idea, the students were thrilled. “They were elated. They were thrilled their idea went that far,” she said.

To make the idea of a dog mayor a reality, Atkins turned to the Mooresville Youth Council, an organization comprised of teens, who do everything from community service projects to providing mentoring opportunities, to make it happen.

Martin Blue, a member of the Youth Council, said he agreed with Atkins that the idea was a good one.

Using Instagram, the youth council solicited applications for the first dog mayor and used the social media platform for folks to vote on their favorite. They decided to announce the new dog mayor at the grand opening of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park earlier this month.

Kim Saragoni, Daisy’s mom, said she heard about the contest and decided Daisy should throw her paw into the ring. “I didn’t know it had just launched,” she said. “Daisy was the first candidate.”

Daisy wouldn’t stay the only candidate for long. By the time the contest entrance date closed, Daisy was one of 85 seeking the office.

Maybe it was Daisy’s story or her cute photos that attracted the voters. Saragoni said she’d recently lost her canine companion and really wasn’t looking for another. She learned of a litter of mini Australian shepherd puppies and Saragoni checked out their pictures. A female sitting off by herself attracted Saragoni, and it was love at first sight.

Daisy’s name came from a discussion Saragoni had after her sister died of breast cancer 17 years ago. “Daisies were her favorite flower, and I said if I ever got a female I would name her Daisy,” she said.

Saragoni said she’d forgotten about that conversation until her daughter reminded her about it. There was no doubt what she would name her new puppy. And now that female sitting alone in the corner is a social butterfly and has attracted lots of fans.

Atkins said he and his co-mayor have made a couple of appearances already and are planning many more during Daisy’s year in office.

Both he and Saragoni said they are looking at the possibility of combining Daisy’s public appearances into fundraising opportunities for either Stand For Animals, a local nonprofit that provides low-cost veterinary care or Sheldon’s K9s. Sheldon’s K9s was formed to honor Sheldon after he was shot to death on a traffic stop in 2019. The organization is working to further awareness, care and advocacy for police and K-9s. Sheldon was a canine handler for the Mooresville Police Department and was known for his passion for dogs and for bringing the community together.

For Morrison and her students, their involvement didn’t end with a few letters to Atkins. The members of the class were asked to announce the new dog mayor at the parking opening and see their idea blossom into reality.

While not all of the kids campaigned for a dog as mayor — a couple suggested a cat or even a parakeet — they were still pleased to meet Daisy that day, Morrison said.

Seeing a dog become co-mayor, Morrison said, taught the children a lesson far beyond what they read in books. It taught them that having an idea, and putting the effort into voicing that idea to the proper person, was worthwhile.

She and Atkins both said they believe this will be something the children will remember for many years to come. “They took a chance and went with it,” Morrison said.

As for Daisy, Saragoni said, the plan was that she will be a one-term mayor and will throw her support to all of her pals that will seek the office next year.

Our third grade class has spent the last few weeks learning about the local government. We read an article about “The Dog is the Mayor of His Town!” Needless to say the students were intrigued with this article and the face that it was nonfiction and not fiction.

The students wanted to know why the town of Mooresville doesn’t haven animal for mayor. They wanted to write you a letter asking if you would be opposed to having an animal as the co-mayor.

I hope you enjoy the letters. Some put a lot of thought into the letters. Thank you for your time.

Trena Morrison

We would like to have a pet mayor to go with you to work. And we would like for kids to vote to and not just people over 18. I want to tell you some stuff we learned. One thing I learned that we have learned that the mayor runs the town and the president runs the country, the governor runs the state and the city council.  We have also been learning about bones.

Finley

I think we should have a pet as a second mayor because in Fairhaven they have a pet for mayor and kids can vote and I have a 3 dog 1 named rock and 1 named milo and I puppy named nat and they are great but nat like to chew on ball and I really hope you get a dog for second mayor thank you have good day

Emmie

I am wondering if our town could have another mayor. A dog mayor would be so cool. It would not be a problem because dogs are good pets.

Chloe

My class would be a pet for mayor. The reason we want a pet as mayor is it would fun. Another reason is they would not speak people language they would speak animal language. The type of pet that would be best is a bird. I think a bird would be best because if it needed to go somewhere or to a different state it could just fly and it would not have to spend money to go on a fancy car ride. That’s why I think a bird should be mayor.

Gracie

Thank you for being a great mayor of Mooresville, North Carolina. I really like living here and think you are going a great job. Have you seen news reports of pets running as mayor of other towns? I think it’s a great idea because people love it and make the city an even better place. People love cute animals and having a cute animal as Co-Mayor would always make a better news story and everyone would always want to know the news of the town. I think it would be fun to have a pet next you. Having a dog as Co-Mayor would involve kids in voting in the town. Kids that vote grow up to be adults that vote. Having a pet mayor is a great idea!

Caleb

There is an event in Fair haven Vermont where they elect a Companion (pet) to run along with the mayor. Kids and adults Can vote for the pet who is going to be chosen to run alongside the Mayor. Of course the pet will have no power whatsoever. I think that it would be a fun event for the people of Mooresville to do too.

Josie

We just read about an animal being the mayor. We were wondering if we could have an animal for co-mayor. We could have a pet election. The pet that wins can be co-mayor.

The first reason is it will make people want to vote. People don’t always vote. People love animals and if they vote for animals they might be tempted to vote.

Another reason is kids would get the chance to vote. Most kids want to vote in real elections but they have to be 18. Most kids will vote for who they want to win. However if kids just vote for who their parents vote for no decisions will be made. The animals don’t actually make decisions for the town.

The last reason is the animal election will encourage people to donate money for something for the town. If people donate money we could use it for the town. In the issue we are reading in fair haven Vermont the people got a park with the money people donated.

This is why I think it would be a great idea to have a pet co-mayor. It will make people want to vote, kids get the chance to vote, and the town could get something. It would be so much fun with a pet co-mayor.

Aubrey

 Please do not be offended by this letter. We all think you are an awesome mayor but our class read an article about a dog named Murfee and we would like a pet for an honorary mayor. First, an honorary animal mayor would be fun for kids like me. The kids could vote and elect a pet (not a wild animal because that would get out of hand easily). Second, you can ask them for advice – one bark or lick = “yes” and two barks or licks = “no”. Finally, the human mayor, like you, could have some company from the honorary pet mayor. If you’re having a stressful day, you could lay around with the honorary mayor pet. These are reasons why we should have an honorary pet mayor. I hope I’ve convinced you.

Emily

Thank you for being the mayor of our town. I love living here in Mooresville. I have seen some news reports about small towns that have a dog as co-mayor. These towns enjoy lots of attention because of their unusual mayor. Think of all the fun press conferences and community events that would be made more fun and entertaining if a sweet animal was involved. I think we should have an animal along the side of you. As a way to get kids involved in politics an animal would help! Kids could vote for the animal and have the experience of voting. Everyone could vote including kids in all the elections. I read about a place called Idyllwild California where it elected a dog as Mayor and it was a good thing. So I think that we should have animal for co-Mayor.

Josh

