WATCH NOW: Daisy the dog mayor attracting fans

Daisy wouldn’t stay the only candidate for long. By the time the contest entrance date closed, Daisy was one of 85 seeking the office.

Maybe it was Daisy’s story or her cute photos that attracted the voters. Saragoni said she’d recently lost her canine companion and really wasn’t looking for another. She learned of a litter of mini Australian shepherd puppies and Saragoni checked out their pictures. A female sitting off by herself attracted Saragoni, and it was love at first sight.

Daisy’s name came from a discussion Saragoni had after her sister died of breast cancer 17 years ago. “Daisies were her favorite flower, and I said if I ever got a female I would name her Daisy,” she said.

Saragoni said she’d forgotten about that conversation until her daughter reminded her about it. There was no doubt what she would name her new puppy. And now that female sitting alone in the corner is a social butterfly and has attracted lots of fans.

Atkins said he and his co-mayor have made a couple of appearances already and are planning many more during Daisy’s year in office.