WATCH NOW: Day of celebration ‘was an outstanding success’

The parking lot of Richard’s Coffee Shop/Welcome Home Veterans was bustling with activity May 15 as veterans, their families and special guests gathered to celebrate.
The special occasion had a three-fold purpose, as was noted by John Hedley, executive director of the coffee shop, as he welcomed everyone on that beautiful sunny morning and thanked those who had helped to make the day a success including those at the coffee shop and the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman.
“As we said in the old days, ‘it’s a great day to be a soldier.’ We’ve got several things to celebrate today,” Hedley continued, as he noted that it was Armed Forces Day, the ninth anniversary in their current building and as had been promised pre-COVID, they were going to have a mortgage burning party and this was the day.
So, he said, “right now, we’re going to burn a mortgage,” which was met with lots of cheering.
Conducting the ceremony were Hedley, Herman Bullard and Chaplain Leo Fahey, who opened the special event with prayer, after which Bullard and Hedley, set the mortgage on fire. Once again, the crowd erupted into cheering.
“Today is a really great because Herman and I are the guys who signed the original mortgage,” Hedley said.
The celebration continued as Rockie Lynne, Dirk Dowell and Daelyn Dowell, took to the stage and entertained the crowd. As Hedley introduced them, he shared that the three had volunteered their time to come and entertain the group.
When speaking of Lynne, Hedley said, “He has been on TV, sung for presidents, but, the critical thing about Rockie is, he is one of ours. Rockie is a vet; Rockie spent some time jumping out of airplanes with the 82nd Airborne Division. Rockie has a soft spot in his heart for anyone who’s ever raised his right hand and committed to serve this country. It’s a distinct honor and a pleasure for me for Rockie, Dirk and Daelyn to have you here today. I couldn’t think of anything better.”
When the music started, Lynne likewise expressed his appreciation to be there on this special day.
“What a blessing it is to be here and be outside and be together. It’s been 13 months since we’ve had the doors closed and they’re back open now. In that 13 months, we’ve lost 30 veterans, four wives and two of the musicians,” noting one of these had worked with them.
“So it wouldn’t be right for us to come here and enjoy our freedom today and not recognize those that didn’t come home. So this is for all of those brothers and sisters who aren’t there. We sure do miss them.”
The concert concluded with the National Anthem as all stood and joined in the singing.
After the performance, a surprise $1,000 check presentation was made to Hedley from the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman Americanism Committee and everyone was invited to enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs, sides and cake, along with a time of fellowship during the morning.
“The day was an outstanding success thanks to Rockie Lynne’s music and the contributions of the Exchange Club, which included most of the food plus a cash donation,” Hedley said. “We were all ready to resume our relationships with others vets after having been closed down for 13 months. We were blessed with fine weather, and there’s no doubt that everyone present thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”
Bob Caudill, a Statesville Navy veteran who served 26 years, noted that the day was “fantastic!”
Ralph Dagenhart, who serves as treasurer of the shop, likewise shared that the day was a great one.
“We just recently opened up, and it was a great day to have an event like that,” he said. “Of course, the loan has been paid off, and it was a great event for that. We had a lot of our veterans to come out with their families. It was just a great occasion. We really look forward to being back together.”