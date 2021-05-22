WATCH NOW: Day of celebration ‘was an outstanding success’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When speaking of Lynne, Hedley said, “He has been on TV, sung for presidents, but, the critical thing about Rockie is, he is one of ours. Rockie is a vet; Rockie spent some time jumping out of airplanes with the 82nd Airborne Division. Rockie has a soft spot in his heart for anyone who’s ever raised his right hand and committed to serve this country. It’s a distinct honor and a pleasure for me for Rockie, Dirk and Daelyn to have you here today. I couldn’t think of anything better.”

When the music started, Lynne likewise expressed his appreciation to be there on this special day.

“What a blessing it is to be here and be outside and be together. It’s been 13 months since we’ve had the doors closed and they’re back open now. In that 13 months, we’ve lost 30 veterans, four wives and two of the musicians,” noting one of these had worked with them.

“So it wouldn’t be right for us to come here and enjoy our freedom today and not recognize those that didn’t come home. So this is for all of those brothers and sisters who aren’t there. We sure do miss them.”

The concert concluded with the National Anthem as all stood and joined in the singing.