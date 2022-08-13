WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need

The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s Summer Supply Drive, which will in turn enable them to help others.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”

A steady flow of cars visited the 275 S. Broad St. location, bringing food and other staple goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and those unable to participate on that date were encouraged to drop off donations earlier in the week. When all the donations had been accounted for, a grand total of 6,615 pounds of items had been collected for the nonprofit.

These donations, it was stated in an earlier news release, will help them “be able to stock their shelves and support them through the fall until their November food drive,”

In addition to the donation of supplies, $1,200 in monetary donations were also received, said Bonnie Battalia, development director at FeedNC.

Individuals and groups alike took the opportunity to help by bringing donations and, as they pulled through the drive, volunteers were on hand to unload the supplies, take them inside, make sure they were weighed and the proper paperwork was completed. Additional volunteers were inside the facility working to sort all the items, stock the shelves as needed and box up the remaining items for restocking at another time as items are needed.

One group that made the trip to bring donations was the Queen City Corvette Club with members coming from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Charlotte, Mooresville and the surrounding area. Dick Gwilt, president of the club, and Jane Burt organized the donation effort.

The corvettes gathered at Alino’s that Saturday morning and caravanned to FeedNC where they dropped off their donations.

“I want to thank FeedNC and their volunteers who took a Saturday to make it easy for our club to donate food,” shared Gwilt. “I also want to thank the Mooresville police for having two cars lead us through and out of town and blocking traffic at the busy intersections so we could caravan our cars safely.”

The club had 27 Corvettes making the way to FeedNC, and Gwilt noted they plan on participating again next year at the organization’s new facility.

“We also would like to have a car show in their parking lot next year and ask our members to be the volunteers who do the unloading and stocking shelves so their great volunteers who already work Monday-Friday get to stay home with their families and rest,” Gwilt continued. “If you have ever walked in their existing facility and watched all their volunteers it warms your heart, and I’m proud of our members who participated as they also have big hearts.”

“We are very grateful to the community for recognizing the need and taking time out of their day to stop by,” shared Battalia. “In addition, a huge thank you to all who dropped off donations the week before. (It was) truly appreciated and a great collective effort! We thank each and every person for helping us as EVERY food item goes directly to helping a neighbor in need.”

For additional information about FeedNC’s programs and services, visit their website at https://www.feednc.org/.