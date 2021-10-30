WATCH NOW: Downtown Candy Grab provides normalcy for children

Downtown Mooresville was filled with trick-or-treaters of all ages and dressed in a wide range of costumes as the annual Candy Grab was once again able to be held. Due to COVID-19, last year’s event had to be put on hold and those in attendance this year were appreciative of the family fun time making a return.

Sarah Oliphant shared that having the Candy Grab “means a lot when you have to stay in. I’m glad the town did it.”

Little Piper Faye Pritchard was on hand for her first time at the event as her aunt Marie said being able to be there “means the world to me.” She noted that 2-year old Piper has spent “most of her life in quarantine so I want to show her what it’s all about.”

From 3-5 p.m. Friday, trick-or-treaters lined the sidewalks of downtown and made their way to the various businesses where people were waiting with bowls, buckets and bags of candy to be passed along to each.

Not only were the children excited about being there, the business community likewise was happy to be a part of the event. Kim Saragoni, owner of Four Corners Framing and Gallery said, “I just think it’s amazing that the kids get to experience some normalcy. We have a couple thousand kids out on the street today and lots of candy. The businesses downtown geared up to provide it, and we have lots of candy flowing.”