WATCH NOW: Experience the moment: Mooresville High graduates celebrate ending, new beginnings

A sea of blue walked onto the Coach Joe Popp Stadium field as the band played “Pomp and Circumstance” marking the beginning of the 2022 Mooresville High School graduation ceremony Saturday.

The huge crowd of onlookers, armed with flowers and balloons, filled the bleachers, along the fence and into the grassy area nearby, waiting to catch a glimpse of their special graduate as they passed. As the students emerged onto the field, the crowd erupted into a wave of cheers and clapping.

After the playing of the National Anthem, Mooresville High School Principal Luke Brown took the podium first and welcomed each one there and told the graduates to be proud of what they have accomplished.

Brown then shared that this group was missing three of their classmates who would have been sitting here with them and asked each one to have a moment of silence in their memory.

Each of the student speakers expressed their gratitude and honor to be up front and sharing during this year’s graduation. Ranya Maadir, who plans to attend Wake Forest in the fall, was the first of the three student speakers. She looked out over the crowd and said this group of seniors was “the most resilient and hardworking that I know of.”

Maadir reminded her fellow classmates of the challenges they would be facing, but on this particular day, she encouraged them to “stop moving so fast, appreciate this moment. We are celebrating this moment.”

Salutatorian Anabella Guzman, who will be attending Vanderbilt, echoed this sentiment as she challenged the graduates to take time and celebrate this day with one another. “Experience the moment, take it in now,” she told them, “take in those small moments” like the clouds around them and the air.

Guzman took the opportunity to thank the families who helped them get to this special day and told them, “we love you.” And then she shared that they are loved even more than that, more than they will know.

Noting that it is a “beautiful thing to leave a legacy going forward,” Guzman challenged them as she shared the quote that “we stand upon the shoulders of those who went before us. We,” she reminded them, “are now the shoulders to those coming.”

Reflecting on his years in high school, valedictorian Benjamin Uy, who will be attending North Carolina State University, likewise thanked those who helped throughout their years in school, including parents, staff and teachers.

Uy passed along some words of advice to his fellow classmates as he told them, “even if you can’t be the best, be your best.”

Today is a special day, he noted and “it marks an ending and a beginning, likely for many a day that they have looked forward to the most.

Another reminder Uy shared with the group is that while they have had challenges and made sacrifices, he noted that these “are only a fraction of what we will face.”

Thanking all of his family, he credited his sister, a recent Mooresville High School graduate herself, as the inspiration for his speech after which he told them to reflect on this one question — “If all can, who will rise to the challenge?”

Roger Hyatt, Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education chairman, reminded the students that they didn’t get to this day alone and told them to be sure and thank their parents and teachers.

He then challenged them to “stand up tall, step boldly into the future, and go on to make a difference.”

Superintendent Stephen Mauney’s comments were brief, but he did tell them “good luck and God bless.”

Following the speeches, Brown stepped forward and told the students that the moment they had been waiting on was here, which was met with cheers.

As the assistant principals helped in reading each of the names, the students came forward to receive their long-awaited diplomas. After shaking hands or fist bumping with several at the podium, the students made their way back to their seats to watch their fellow classmates make that special trip to the stage to hear their name called out as well.

When the last of the 476 names had been read and all the students were back at their seats, Brown said by the authority he had, he declared them to be 2022 graduates of Mooresville High School, which was met with lots of cheering and the traditional tossing of their caps, after which family and friends streamed from the bleachers to greet and congratulate their graduate.