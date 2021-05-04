WATCH NOW: Family and friends pay tribute to Dr. Tom Poston as he approaches 100

Sue Schutt, Poston’s niece came from Richmond, Virginia, for the occasion. She said she is thrilled her uncle is so close to 100, and he’s lost none of the sharpness that made him a great teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and, finally, superintendent.

“He still has the greatest recollections,” she said.

Another niece, Nancy Poston Bowen of Ridgeway, Virginia, said her uncle was her inspiration to become an educator. Bowen was an assistant superintendent and superintendent.

Poston and his first wife, Nancy, helped raise Bowen and took on the role of talking with her when problems arose. Her husband, with a laugh, added Poston was the one to discipline her.

Bowen brushed off the discipline comment and added that he was a wonderful uncle and mentor.

“I went into education because of him,” she said.

The relationship Poston established with his students, colleagues and his Old Mountain Road neighbors was evident as they hugged him and expressed their appreciation for him.

The Rev. Michael Flack, pastor of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, spoke for all of them with a few words. “Everybody loves Dr. Tom,” he said.

Poston’s daughter, Carolyn Poston Bartlett, who along with her brother, Gary, greeted the guests, echoed the sentiments her father expressed. “We are so blessed he is still with us,” she said.