WATCH NOW: Fitness, Fellowship and Faith: Men's group

Fitness, Fellowship and Faith are all important elements of a men’s group called F3, a group that for many has changed their lives.
F3 was founded 11 years ago this past January in South Charlotte with just a few men getting together and working out afterwards, shared Chris Baker, who in the F3 group is better known as Cupcake, a member of the Mooresville group. Their vision was to organize a group that wasn’t just meeting to work out. Since then, F3 has spread across the country. The Mooresville F3 group was formed eight years ago this year.
The core principles of F3, which can be found on the national F3 website, www.f3nation.com, are the workouts are free of charge, they are open to all men, they are held outdoors, rain or shine, they are peer led, thus members take turns leading; and it ends with what F3 would call a circle of trust.
The group is nondenominational, and as Cupcake shared, “it doesn’t dictate which faith, but for us it’s Christian. The predominate membership is Christian, and so we have the Bible study at Panera and that’s after the workout Friday mornings.”
Mooresville F3 member Jamie Davis, aka Cheez Whiz, noted that usually whoever leads will go around the circle during the end portion of the workout and ask for any announcements of upcoming events and then ask for prayer requests that the group has.
“I don’t know what other regions do all the time when it comes to that,” he said. “But in Mooresville we pray.”
“There’s probably 25,000 members now across the country,” said Cupcake. Other groups meet in Statesville, Davidson, Denver, Gastonia, Mountain Island and Winston-Salem, among others. To find the location of the various workouts and join in, visit www.f3nation.com and click on locations.
Both Cupcake and Cheez Whiz noted there is a version for women called FIA (Females In Action), however, there has not been one started in Mooresville.
Cheez Whiz said, “We have about 90 (members) here in Mooresville now.” But they want to double that number and reach out to more men in the community to come and be a part of this group.
While it doesn’t cost anything to be a part of the group, the rewards are many, as both Cupcake and Cheez Whiz shared.
“F3 does have members,” Cheez Whiz said, “but it’s free. So all you have to do is show up. But we know we can get people because it’s affected each of our lives.”
While the first word in the F3 name is fitness, the other components of fellowship and faith have been very instrumental in keeping the men coming back and being very involved in the group.
There is a close-knit camaraderie of those who gather for the workouts and times of fellowship and Bible studies as is evident when seeing how they encourage one another and help each other in times of need.
That’s what Cheez Whiz noted about the group, that for him personally, “it’s filled a real hole in my life for just male camaraderie that I didn’t have at all before. And in having that, it’s also given me the ability to interact with these people and get out in the community and give back.”
During the grueling workouts, the banter among the group helps to keep each one pushing forward doing what they can and even when some have finished the runs, they continue doing additional workouts or go back to encourage those who bring up the end and run it with them.
Helping to make the group even a closer sort of team like atmosphere, they come up with nicknames for one another, as is done in all of the groups nationwide.
“I think it was designed so as to make it more like a group,” said Cheez Whiz. “It sort of brings back the teams that we had as young boys growing up. It’s got that sort of locker room camaraderie.”
“When you join and you show up a second time, they ask questions, and then based on what they learn about you, they come up with a nickname,” said Cupcake.
And thus the names like Cupcake, Cheez Whiz, Chief, Yukon, Rent-a-Cop, and many more have come about and that’s what they are known by not only at the F3 events, but many times outside the group’s meetings as well.
When the group gathers for workouts, they work hard as Cheez Whiz shared one particular winter morning “we were walking from one spot to the other carrying heavy things above our head. It was like 16 degrees, and I’m like this is ridiculous that we have 15 people out here in 16 degree weather carrying these rocks at 5:30 in the morning.” And he noted that through it all while out working, you’re also making sure you are encouraging others.
After being invited to attend his first F3 event, and surviving a workout run around a building at 5:30 a.m., Cupcake shared that he didn’t know if he would ever return. But he did, and F3 has changed his life, he said.
He shared his story of how he had just turned 50 and realized that his joints hurt. He didn’t have energy and felt he had reached his peak and it was going to be downhill from then on.
“About a week or two later at our church, Grace Covenant, a gentleman gave a quick announcement on a group called F3. It sounded perfect, but I was hesitant,” Cupcake said. “I’d never joined a group like that, pretty much did my own thing (and that was the problem!).
Sharing that he doesn’t like to run, he did join the workout group and ran, and “the guys welcomed me in immediately, encouraged me and promised if I stuck with it — it’d change my life — and boy, were they right!”
Seven years later, Cupcake says he is in better shape, but even more importantly, he notes, “it’s been the relationships I’ve developed with other men, the chance to give back to my community and real growth in my personal faith. More importantly, it’s not just something I do by myself outside my family life — my wife and kids have been involved in many events and new relationships. I can say I’m a better husband, father, friend, neighbor and stranger as a result of F3, and the men that are my close friends now. I hope I’m blessed with many more years with this remarkable group and hope I can share the benefit with other men.”
And he isn’t alone as Lear, who at age 73 years young, said he has been involved in the group for 7 1/2 years as he noted it is the “best thing I ever did in my life.”
He shared that he was in good shape weight-wise but his joints were stiffening up and the group encouraged him to get up and move and he encourages others to do the same.
“I don’t run a whole lot anymore like these guys. Age does play a part,” Lear said, “but the camaraderie in this group is incredible. This group, compared to the others around here, is no comparison. These people here are tight. If something happens to me or one of them, the others will show up, whether it’s fixing something or whatever. This is a community effect right here.”
For the fellowship portion of F3, members of the group will get together for social gatherings such as going bowling, enjoying parties at members’ homes during the holidays, or they gather for coffee and many times lunch together after workouts. Different people take turns leading these social events.
The group also provides encouragement and support for each other during the hard times of life as has been seen during the death of a loved one of several members. They rallied and provided meals and sat and listened or they drove hours and hundreds of miles for a funeral.
When a fellow F3 member went into the military, several car loads traveled to watch him graduate, Cheez Whiz shared. “The group left out of here at 3 a.m., watched him graduate and drove back. We are definitely involved in each other’s lives.”
The faith element of F3, also led by the various members, has included Bible studies and opportunities to get out into the community and serve. Members have volunteered many hours at area charities including the Mooresville Christian Mission, Welcome Home Veterans, FeedNC, Habitat for Humanity, Children’s Home Alliance, the Charlotte Rescue Mission, Purple Heart Homes, The Sandbox and One Seven Ministries, as well as helping to build handicap ramps or do work around homes for widows or infirm individuals or couples.
Recently, members participated in a fundraising event at Stumpy Creek Park to raise money for those who are clean water deficient. The money raised benefited two programs of the Chris Long Foundation. It was shared that the programs are “Waterboys, which is dedicated to bringing clean water to millions of people around the world, and Water4Her focuses on empowering women and girls, who bear the burden of carrying the water in underdeveloped areas.”
For this event/workout, coordinated by Kyle Pinkerton, aka Rent-a-Cop, members paid $20 and brought two five-gallon buckets, which were filled with water after which they made a lap with the buckets all the way back up the incline to the top of the drive, around and back to the boat launch area at the park.
Once back at the launch area, additional workout routines were performed, all while using the filled water buckets in some way serving as a reminder of the cause. During this time, Rent-a-Cop noted statistics from the Waterboys website as well as from UNICEF when he shared that there are 785 million people globally living in water poverty. He told how the average person in the U.S. uses 156 gallons of water daily whereas those living in water poverty use three gallons daily.
Carrying the buckets during their workout was to give them pause to think what some people have to do every day to find clean water. Rent-a-Cop told them that “estimates from UNICEF say that over 200 million hours are spent every single day of people gathering water.”
And the buckets themselves, he noted, were easy for them to bring; however, for “many not having access to clean water, he said they probably don’t have access to just go buy a bucket. Sometimes even having a water container is a challenge for them.”
The lack of clean water wasn’t the only issue they learned about, but also the ripple effect it causes ranging from the children missing out on having a proper education because of the time spent looking for water, health risks and more.
All during the workout time, the men encouraged one another and ended the morning with the circle of trust and time of prayer.
Rent-a-Cop said he had been in the group for eight years, and, “We’ve had a lot of fun. It’s a really good group.”
It is this bond of friendship that has drawn many to the group, a friendship where, as Cupcake noted, “you have a group of guys where you can talk about the challenges you have with raising your kids, and you find out they’re having the same challenges. Or you’ve got addictions in the family, you’ve suffered a death in the family,” he said. “The whole idea is that there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity to have guys plugged into the community and just have a network where they can build a relationship with each other.”
And the families are heavily involved in the group as well, with children attending the workouts and doing what they can, as well as wives and children participating in the social times and volunteer times too.
Contra said, “both of my kids love coming out to F3 dads work out and our annual F3 Dads camp.”
It took him a while to decide to join the group, but after seeing a video about the impact that F3 had on a family who was going through illness, helping raise funds for them and visiting in the hospital, he said, “I realized right then and there that this group was more than a workout group. It was something very special.
“After a while, I became very close with a lot of these guys and I’ve built some very strong relationships with them,” Contra shared. “There is a sense of accountability in that I know if I don’t show up, I will get a text as to why I didn’t make it. It has been a wonderful blessing in my life as well as my family’s.
“One of my main passions within F3 is the Third F. The faith component,” he continued. “Here in Mooresville, I started a Bible study about six years ago and it has considerably grown. As I look back on my years of F3, I only have one regret. That I didn’t do it sooner. The relationships and growth that have come out of my time with F3 will be relationships I have for the rest of my life. These men make me better, and I can only hope one day there is one man out there that says that about me. We hope to see many more guys out in the gloom soon!”