WATCH NOW: Flags and pinwheel gardens placed to bring awareness

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in remembrance of those children who have lost their lives at the hands of their caregivers, flags and pinwheels have been placed at several places around town.

Members of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, along with club members from the Evening Exchange Club and the Pine Lake Prep Junior Excel Club, placed 18 flags in the John Franklin Moore Park, along with a pinwheel garden in the downtown Mooresville park.

The Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman placed two additional pinwheel gardens, at Victory Lanes and Big Daddy's Restaurant, both in Mooresville, to bring awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“There are 18 flags to represent the 18 children that were killed in 2019 at the hands of their parent or caregiver in North Carolina,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting. “You might also notice the Pinwheel Gardens placed throughout the community by Exchange Clubs and Pharos Parenting in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pinwheels are the symbol of child abuse prevention because they represent the happy, carefree childhood every child should have. There are also 18 pinwheels in each garden,” she noted.

