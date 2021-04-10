WATCH NOW: Flags and pinwheel gardens placed to bring awareness

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in remembrance of those children who have lost their lives at the hands of their caregivers, flags and pinwheels have been placed at several places around town.
Members of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, along with club members from the Evening Exchange Club and the Pine Lake Prep Junior Excel Club, placed 18 flags in the John Franklin Moore Park, along with a pinwheel garden in the downtown Mooresville park.
The Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman placed two additional pinwheel gardens, at Victory Lanes and Big Daddy's Restaurant, both in Mooresville, to bring awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“There are 18 flags to represent the 18 children that were killed in 2019 at the hands of their parent or caregiver in North Carolina,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting. “You might also notice the Pinwheel Gardens placed throughout the community by Exchange Clubs and Pharos Parenting in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pinwheels are the symbol of child abuse prevention because they represent the happy, carefree childhood every child should have. There are also 18 pinwheels in each garden,” she noted.
Child abuse and neglect is happening right here in Iredell County. It occurs in families of all walks of life, of all incomes, religions and ethnicities. Bringing awareness to it will help educate the public and could provide resources for those that need it, Fowler shared. Awareness activities like the flags, pinwheel gardens, and Blue Mondays, help shine a light on Child Abuse Prevention and inspire the community to get involved.
Pharos Parenting
Fowler shared of the center’s role of helping and serving in the community. She noted that Pharos Parenting, formerly SCAN of Iredell, is a child abuse prevention center located in Statesville, and serving all of Iredell County. Our mission is to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching, and supportive intervention programs.
Pharos Parenting is an Exchange Club Center, allowing us to utilize the nationally recognized Exchange Parent Aide Program. This evidence-based, home visitation model works with at-risk families to build stability around basic needs, increase protective factors, and improve parenting skills and perspectives. Because the program is long-term, it becomes a catalyst for change in the home, breaking habits and ending generational abuse for good. We work to connect the family to resources in the community to increase stability and position the family toward upward mobility.
We offer parenting classes and workshops that are open to anyone wanting to improve their knowledge around parenting. Pharos also offers two supervised visitation programs, allowing children safe and positive experiences with their non-custodial parents, strengthening the bond between parent and child.
There is no single cause of child maltreatment, but rather many forces working together to impact the family, including, but not limited to trauma, poor mental health, poverty and unrealistic expectations for child development. At Pharos, we help families navigate through these influences, equipping them with skills to be effective parents. Our vision is that every child may experience a safe and stable home environment and be offered the opportunity for a bright future.
Visit www.PharosParenting.org for ways to get involved with Child Abuse Prevention Month and volunteer/support opportunities with Pharos Parenting.