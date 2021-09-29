WATCH NOW: Fun, smiles and laughter abound during Olympic Games

On Sept. 17, Cadence Mooresville hosted its own Olympic Games for both the Memory Care and Assisted Living residents. This special event was held in conjunction with National Assisted Living Week.
Residents and staff members participated in a variety of games spread throughout the facility including corn hole, chicken sling shot, ring toss, tic tac toe Frisbee, egg and spoon relay, water pong and a water gun and paper cup race. There were lots of smiles and shouts of delight and encouragement for one another as the games were played.
“From flying rubber chickens to water gun cup races, good old fashioned fun and giggles were shared between both our residents and amazing team members for our first annual Cadence Olympic Games,” said Amy Newman, resident lifestyle director at Cadence Mooresville. “As part of National Assisted Living Week, Cadence celebrated across the U.S. in a spirit themed week, which included the arts, music, movement, food and most importantly, doing what we do best, bringing the rhythm of the band together.”
In addition to the games, any who wanted to have their photo taken could visit the photo booth, complete with lots of different props to use. Residents were also treated to an ice cream break before the closing ceremonies.
After everyone had made their rounds to each of the games, they all gathered in the dining room to watch the last water pong game and cheered the two residents on until the game was concluded. At this time, the “Chicken Dance” song started to play and as staff members danced, they presented each of the residents with a special Cadence Olympics 2021 award.
“The energy in our community during our Cadence Olympic Games was electric with the smiles and laughter of residents cheering for their friends ringing through the air. There is nothing better than watching seniors become kids again,” said Megan Lilly, community relations director at Cadence of Mooresville. “I cannot wait for next year’s Olympic Games and am so hopeful that our residents’ families will be able to join in and compete with their loved one!”