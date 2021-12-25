WATCH NOW: Going home: Aloft hotel staff sees first foster dog check out

He said he pictured the dog being left in a crate at night and getting very little human interaction. But he said, the hotel, Aloft, was pet friendly with no fees and no breed restrictions so PAR decided to take a chance.

Instead, Gullett said, he found the Aloft staff treated their foster dog, Chubbs, like a prince. Although there was a pin set up in the lobby, Chubbs spent most of his week at Aloft in the offices of Tara Dowling, administrative assistant, and Tina Waddell, the general manager.

It didn’t take long for Chubbs to become a favorite of the staff and visitors alike at the hotel, and it didn’t take long for him to catch the eye of a couple looking to add a friend for their Shih tzu, Francesca (Frankie).

A week into his stay at Aloft, Chubbs went home with Patrick Anderson and Traci Allen, and Frankie.

Dowling was the brainchild behind the idea of fostering for PAR. She said the hotel sponsored an adoption event for PAR, the Holiday Adoption event. “We are always looking for opportunities to help in the community,” she said. After seeing PAR’s Facebook page, she suggested partnering for a benefit.