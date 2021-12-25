WATCH NOW: Going home: Aloft hotel staff sees first foster dog check out

He said he pictured the dog being left in a crate at night and getting very little human interaction. But he said, the hotel, Aloft, was pet friendly with no fees and no breed restrictions so PAR decided to take a chance.
Instead, Gullett said, he found the Aloft staff treated their foster dog, Chubbs, like a prince. Although there was a pin set up in the lobby, Chubbs spent most of his week at Aloft in the offices of Tara Dowling, administrative assistant, and Tina Waddell, the general manager.
It didn’t take long for Chubbs to become a favorite of the staff and visitors alike at the hotel, and it didn’t take long for him to catch the eye of a couple looking to add a friend for their Shih tzu, Francesca (Frankie).
A week into his stay at Aloft, Chubbs went home with Patrick Anderson and Traci Allen, and Frankie.
Dowling was the brainchild behind the idea of fostering for PAR. She said the hotel sponsored an adoption event for PAR, the Holiday Adoption event. “We are always looking for opportunities to help in the community,” she said. After seeing PAR’s Facebook page, she suggested partnering for a benefit.
That grew into Dowling considering the idea of the hotel and its staff fostering a dog. She learned another Aloft hotel, in Asheville, had done that for more than seven years, resulting in some 250 dogs finding new homes.
So Chubbs found a temporary home at Aloft, charming the staff and hotel guests alike, Waddell said. “Our guests loved it,” she said.
Waddell and Dowling said the partnership with PAR was also wholeheartedly endorsed by the regional manager of operations, Phillip Butts.
Chubbs, Waddell said, was an ideal introduction for this program. “He was the perfect first foster,” she said.
The cute little guy caught the attention of Traci Allen and Patrick Anderson. After losing a dog two years ago in October, they brought Frankie into their lives. “She was a Christmas present for me,” Anderson said.
They decided that Frankie needed a companion, and Chubbs was the perfect fit. After a few meet-and-greets, in which the dogs became quick friends, the couple decided to adopt Chubbs.
As Chubbs got some last minute pets and treats from Aloft staff, Allen filled out the paperwork with PAR volunteer Lynn Gullett.
“I am so excited.” Allen said.
While saying goodbye to Chubbs was difficult for the Aloft staff who had grown to love the Pom, they were thrilled he was going to his forever home. And that means Aloft can now foster a new dog for PAR.
Still, they hope to keep up with Chubbs and see him occasionally, something Allen promised would happen. “We’ll bring him back to visit,” she said.
For a partnership that initially brought about a feeling of reluctance for Gullett, he’s now a firm believer, and looks forward to many more PAR dogs checking into Aloft.