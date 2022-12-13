Editor's Note For more photos from Heroes and Helpers, please visit www.mooresvilletribune.com or on Facebook.

It was a special day!

The day for Heroes and Helpers had arrived as 17 children and police officers and additional volunteers would be going to Target and making some Christmas wishes a reality.

Facilitated by the Mooresville Police Department, this seventh annual Heroes and Helpers was held Dec. 10 at the police department on Charlotte Highway beginning at 7 a.m. with a full breakfast provided by FeedNC chef Brendan Krebs, who arrived early to cook and make sure it was ready for everyone to enjoy.

Police Chief Ron Campurciani, about 30 police officers, staff members and spouses and children gathered at the department and received some instructions about the day from community resource Officer Lori Carlson, who along with crime prevention and community outreach Officer Dave Harding, served as coordinators for this event, each working hard at planning and organizing the effort.

Once the families arrived and everyone had eaten, a special guest, Santa Claus, dropped by to pay a visit and to accompany the group to the store. Officers and volunteers were then paired up for the shopping expedition and loaded up in the vans to make their way to Target.

But it wasn’t just any ordinary ride to the store as police escorted the vans with the sound of the sirens going and lights flashing. After unloading, participants took the opportunity for a group photo in front of the store before the children, each accompanied by an officer and a volunteer, headed to the entrance. The excitement was so palpable that it showed on their faces as well as how quickly they made their way in the store.

Each of the children received $200 to purchase toys and clothes, receiving assistance from their helpers to get the right sizes and guide them in their selections as it was noted they couldn’t buy certain items such as video game systems or violent video games. In addition, the parent or guardian received a $100 gift card to purchase Christmas dinner.

The children and their officers and volunteers could be seen making their way through the racks of clothes and down the shoe aisles, looking at books and toys, making their selections and often seeing the children hug that special toy through the store and claiming it again once it had been purchased at the checkout.

Many people, it was shared, helped to make this day a special one for the children including the officers who each volunteered their time, giving up a Saturday morning with their own families to make sure that this day was a success.

“That’s how strongly they feel about this,” it was noted.

And, although there was money for overages, it was also shared that the officers, as they do every year, reached into their own pockets to pay if the total was over the allotted $200.

“This is why MPD officers are the best,” a spokesperson said. “They deeply care for the community that they serve.”

Another group that helped by sponsoring a bowling tournament with the monies going to help with this event was F3 Racecity. This group sponsored a tournament last year to help with the Heroes and Helpers and anticipate continuing in this effort in the future.

Members of this group, along with their wives and children, accompanied the group to Target and helped however they could during the day.

Chris Baker with F3 shared that “F3 Racecity and their families and friends were honored to help our police officers and our community. We’re blessed to have both. We look forward to helping again next year!”

Harding noted that The Salvation Army served as the financial agent for the event. Corps officers Majors Joe and JoAnn Mure were on hand for the day.

Heroes and Helpers began in 2016, and the history of the day was shared at last year’s event by Dan Miglin, who is a now a retired Mooresville police detective. He noted that he was “given the task of putting together a ‘Shop with a Cop’ program for the local police department in 2016 to strengthen our community policing efforts.” He said that he “began by contacting various agencies who had this same program in place and received guidance about logistics, fundraising, protocols and the do’s and don’t’s of the program.

“Then I established a criteria for what children would be eligible for the program and identified ways to obtain referrals. Finally, I identified key community partners that would be essential in helping us facilitate the program including The Salvation Army, Mooresville Graded School District and Target,” Miglin shared.

Many volunteers came together this year to help make the event successful, and thanks were expressed to them as Carlson said they wanted to “give a shout out to F3, Target and Salvation Army for funding, and FeedNC for catering the breakfast. And of course, the officers and other employees of the police department for volunteering their time to make this event special for the children in our community. We couldn’t have done it without all involved.”

“All the hard work and planning paid off,” said Harding, “and MPD was honored to help make a wonderful memory for the children.”