WATCH NOW: Honoring his legacy: Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park officially opens

Mooresville made sure Officer Jordan H. Sheldon won’t be forgotten by the town with the dedication of the dog park in his memory on Saturday.
The Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park was dedicated to the fallen member of the Mooresville Police Department with more than a hundred people on hand, as well as plenty of canines.
It opened with fanfare, but also a few tears.
“It’s always hard for us because we’re still not over, still mourning and can’t bring him back, but this is such a nice and genuine reminder that people really loved him here and cared about him,” Carson Ledford said. Ledford is Sheldon’s brother. “Just like Chief Ron Campurciani said, you’re not gone until you’re forgotten, so it’s been incredible for us to watch with this.”
Ledford said he knows not every officer who dies in the line of duty is remembered like this. He said that Sheldon’s work with canines and love of animals is encapsulated in this park and it says a lot about who the officer was.
“We’re incredibly thankful for this,” Ledford said.
Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019, while performing a traffic stop. He was a K-9 officer for the department.
Mayor Miles Atkins spoke during the ceremony before the ribbon cutting and was clearly emotional talking about Sheldon and his service to the community. Both in his prepared remarks and afterward, Atkins spoke about how the community worked together to make the dog park what it is. He said there were a number of corporate partners that played a role in the park’s final design and ultimately making it more than what the city had planned before it became a tribute to Sheldon.
“We asked ‘How can we honor his legacy and impact on the community?’ and this was a way for us to come together and remember his legacy and also an opportunity to heal,” Atkins said.
More than a dog park
The dog park, at the Cornelius Road Park, spans 2.2 acres and offers amenities such as water stations and public seating, as well as signs and artwork to honor Sheldon, but it isn’t all for play either. The park includes a K-9 agility course for officers to train with their dogs and interact with the community, according to the town.
Pam Reidy, the director of parks and recreation for Mooresville, said that while the park wasn’t originally designed as tribute, the tragic circumstances changed their plans. But with that, the scope of what the park could be continued to grow as partners in the project joined in.
“It started in size as a poodle and is ending as a Great Dane,” Reidy said.
The park has three spaces with one for larger dogs and one for smaller, as well as the K-9 agility course the Mooresville Police Department plans to use. Each has amenity stations for the dogs.
Mooresville Facilities Director Chris Wyckoff said that with rising construction costs over the last year, some of their original plans might not have been possible without partners.