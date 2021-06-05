WATCH NOW: Honoring his legacy: Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park officially opens

Mooresville made sure Officer Jordan H. Sheldon won’t be forgotten by the town with the dedication of the dog park in his memory on Saturday.

The Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park was dedicated to the fallen member of the Mooresville Police Department with more than a hundred people on hand, as well as plenty of canines.

It opened with fanfare, but also a few tears.

“It’s always hard for us because we’re still not over, still mourning and can’t bring him back, but this is such a nice and genuine reminder that people really loved him here and cared about him,” Carson Ledford said. Ledford is Sheldon’s brother. “Just like Chief Ron Campurciani said, you’re not gone until you’re forgotten, so it’s been incredible for us to watch with this.”

Ledford said he knows not every officer who dies in the line of duty is remembered like this. He said that Sheldon’s work with canines and love of animals is encapsulated in this park and it says a lot about who the officer was.

“We’re incredibly thankful for this,” Ledford said.

Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019, while performing a traffic stop. He was a K-9 officer for the department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}