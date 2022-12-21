It was a day to say thanks and celebrate as the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary met for its 2022 holiday luncheon Dec. 8 at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

Auxiliary President Victoria Knarr noted that their last celebration had been held in 2019 and welcomed everyone to the special event.

“It’s been a long three years,” she said, after which she introduced the Hough High School color guard to present the colors followed by the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Volunteer Chaplain Charles Doutt shared some thoughts about Christmas as he referenced the Christmas story in Luke 2 and then shared a five-finger prayer reminding those gathered to pray for their family, their church family, the country, the sick and lastly for themselves after which he gave the invocation.

Prior to the catered meal, Knarr asked auxiliary members to come forward and form a line to begin the annual Teddy Bear Parade. During this time, the volunteers brought stuffed animals which were presented to members of the Mooresville and Davidson police departments who were present for the event. These toys would later be distributed to children in need and in crisis by the departments.

Music for the parade was provided by Mary Stewart on the keyboard, and when everyone had brought the stuffed animals, there were multiple bags of toys, which could be used and distributed by the police departments.

After the meal, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center CEO Matthew Littlejohn brought greetings from the hospital and thanked them for the opportunity to be there.

“Today obviously is all about you guys in the room, and everybody that is here is a servant leader for our community. I see law enforcement. I see a lot of our volunteers. I see ROTC in the back. It’s good to see you guys, and it makes me very, very proud,” Littlejohn said.

Noting how much there is to be grateful for, Littlejohn said there was one thing he wanted people to take away from what he shared: “There’s always something in life that you can focus on or something that can be done better. But when you look at where we live and the different services we have, the access to quality health care, the good support we have from different pillars in the community, it’s a great place to live and a great place to be. Just don’t lose sight of that.”

Greetings were likewise brought from Mitzie McCurdy, who serves as the hospital’s outreach director and volunteer liaison.

McCurdy has been at the hospital almost 20 years, but just recently stepped into the volunteer liaison position as she noted taking over these duties about five months ago, following Leigh Whitfield, who previously held this position.

Noting the rough years with COVID-19 that they had experienced, McCurdy expressed her appreciation to the volunteers for their support sharing that they had done a lot in the last few months.

“You guys have hung in there with us. We appreciate that. We appreciate everything you do for us each and every day,” McCurdy said. “It’s a benefit to us as you help our patients. You help us. We love to see you.”

She likewise thanked the local police “for what you do each and every day. We appreciate you guys. Thank you!”

Wanting to recognize the people and organizations that have helped through the years, Esther Murphy, chair of the hospitality committee, provided plaques as a way to say thanks. She and Nancy Gutowski, committee member, presented these plaques along with additional tokens of appreciation.

In addition to Murphy and Gutowski, other members of the hospitality committee include Betty Webster, co-chair, Daisy Colaianni and Nancy Mancuso.