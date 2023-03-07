Editor's Note Read about the 150th birthday quilt on page A8

Christine Patterson, arts and events manager, noted that the Mooresville police analyzed the crowd density and estimated the numbers were around 10,000-12,000 people attending the special 150th birthday event, which offered lots of fun activities for all who came. The official kick-off ceremony began at noon at the center stage with Town Commissioner Bobby Compton welcoming everyone to Mooresville Day: 150th Birthday Festival Presented By Randy Marion, who was the primary sponsor.

The secondary sponsor was Lowe’s, serving as the stage sponsor, and other associate sponsors included Niagara Bottling, Iredell Health and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Compton addressed the crowd on behalf of Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, the other town commissioners and Town Manager Randy Hemann, as he thanked them and Patterson, her staff and the others making up the 150th Anniversary planning committee for the special events that started with the fireworks in January, this birthday event and others still to come throughout the year.

He also noted the “fantastic documentary on the Black history of Mooresville that was held last month.” He reminded everyone that the program plus additional footage was available to view through the Mooresville Public Library.

The celebration continued as Laura Russell, on behalf of the Russell family, came up on stage with Mooresville’s dog mayor Buttercup, to extend their welcome and a Happy Birthday during the official kick-off portion of the day.

Russell took this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for Buttercup.

“We’ve had a wonderful time this year going to special events, bringing smiles and joy,” at which time Buttercup joined in the conversation barking out a greeting.

“It’s been so much fun having the dog mayor and thank you to everyone. It’s been an honor,” Russell said, and then wished a Happy Birthday Mooresville as Buttercup barked and Compton said that in barking language she too was saying, “Happy Birthday Mooresville!”

The opening ceremony concluded with everyone singing Happy Birthday to the town as a big cake was brought out onto the stage.

Dj breez served as the DJ for the day, providing music as well as encouragement to get the crowds cheering and moving during the various events held at the stage.

Additional events held throughout the day included the unveiling of the 150th birthday quilt made by the Centerpiece Quilters Guild. Member Jean Cable made the official presentation of the quilt noting that it would be on display in the lobby area of the South Iredell Senior Center in the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a long time, allowing all the chance to view it.

A school mascot dance competition was held with three mascots, Hudson the Woodland Heights Hawk, Roary the Pine Lake Preparatory Lion and Lucky the Langtree Charter Academy Lion, all competing to see who had the best moves.

The three danced all at once to the cheers of the crowd and were then given the opportunity to dance individually. At the conclusion, Patterson had the audience to cheer, and the one with the loudest response was named the top mascot and the one having the best moves.

While she noted that all had done a wonderful job, it was the Pine Lake Lion who received the loudest shout out. Each mascot received a gift for competing.

The Evening Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman sponsored two cake crawls during the day with cakes presented to those landing on the winner numbers.

Dance activities were presented by Curves of Mooresville, a performance by Darden Dance and the Lake Norman High School winter guard also participated in the birthday event.

While the stage area remained busy throughout the day, the rest of Main Street was just as active with the crowds visiting the approximately 70 vendors, who were on hand for the day with about 17 of these being food and beverage vendors. Children and their families enjoyed the train, face painting, wall climbing, scrambler-type ride, baseball throw and more fun. Roaming through the crowd, one could see a stilt walker juggling, a living statute and a nine-foot robot, each drawing a following to have their photo taken with them.

The celebration concluded at 4 p.m., and the final event at the stage was the debuting of the official Mooresville Birthday song, written and recorded by Dan Reidy.

The song “was his contribution to this wonderful year of celebration,” noted his wife, Pam.

Patterson said that they would be doing more with this special song throughout the year.

“We were very happy that so many residents and visitors came to help celebrate Mooresville’s birthday!” Patterson shared. “We look forward to continuing the celebration all year long and invite everyone to our upcoming signature events. The next 150th Anniversary signature event will be held June 17 at Liberty Park and will feature country music icon, Craig Morgan!”