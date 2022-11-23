 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Huge crowd gathers for annual Mooresville Christmas parade

The Mooresville Fire-Rescue band played prior to the start of the parade.

The Lake Norman High School band performed as they marched.

The streets were filled with people and excitement Tuesday as the 78th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade rolled down Main Street.

This neighborhood troupe danced as they went down Main Street.

Those riding on this float waved to the crowd.

The Darden Dance Company provided entertainment for the parade-goers.

Serving as this year’s Grand Marshal was Mike Cook, owner-operator of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Presented by Greenworks, the parade began at 3 p.m. with first responders kicking off the special event after which bands, floats, local businesses, non-profits, beauty queens, sports teams, dance troupes, vintage vehicles and more followed shortly thereafter.

The South Iredell band played a Christmas tune for the crowd.

Santa Claus concluded the parade as he waved to the those along the parade route.

South Iredell band performs during the parade.

The weather was just right with the sun shining as the parade started, turning to a few sprinkles of rain which came and went near the end of the parade, which wound up around 5 p.m. The crowds watched as the Grinch went past early in the parade, listened to the music, watched the dancing and tumbling, and as the time finally came, looks of excitement on many faces as Santa himself arrived, thus drawing the parade to a close.

In addition to the parade fun on Main Street, several local businesses offered food, hot chocolate and more for parade goers to enjoy.

