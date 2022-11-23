Serving as this year’s Grand Marshal was Mike Cook, owner-operator of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Presented by Greenworks, the parade began at 3 p.m. with first responders kicking off the special event after which bands, floats, local businesses, non-profits, beauty queens, sports teams, dance troupes, vintage vehicles and more followed shortly thereafter.

The weather was just right with the sun shining as the parade started, turning to a few sprinkles of rain which came and went near the end of the parade, which wound up around 5 p.m. The crowds watched as the Grinch went past early in the parade, listened to the music, watched the dancing and tumbling, and as the time finally came, looks of excitement on many faces as Santa himself arrived, thus drawing the parade to a close.