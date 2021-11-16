WATCH NOW: Inaugural car meet draws a couple of thousand enthusiasts to Mooresville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the event, Universal Tech offered free property tours at the top of every hour which took individuals through their sprawling facility to see what it takes to become a certified technician. Some of the funds raised at the meet will go toward a scholarship for a UTI student for next semester sponsored by Speedology.

Much like Beroth, co-owner of Columbia Car Meets Luis Abreu grew his business organically from his passion for cars. What started in 2017 as a car meet that partnered with local law enforcement as a spot for cars to gather without the fear of being kicked out, is now a business with more than 30 meets to date with partners and sponsors from all across the Carolinas.

“I’m a banker for a living but I’ve always had a passion for cars, it’s a hobby of mine and I’ve been doing it for a while now,” Abreu said. “We had the opportunity to partner with UTI and Speedology to bring it to Mooresville and it ranks in the top five meets we’ve ever had.”

Other attractions at the event included dyno pulls, an exhaust competition and exotic car company Sheepey Race, which brought two client cars for show, a pair of rare Lamborghinis which were parked directly in front of the entrance to UTI.