WATCH NOW: Inaugural car meet draws a couple of thousand enthusiasts to Mooresville

One of the southeast’s largest car shows in 2021 took place in Mooresville on Saturday night at the Universal Technical Institute. With the combination of local event company Speedology Lifestyle Solutions and South Carolina based company Columbia Car Meets, the event welcomed more than 1,000 cars and almost 2,000 car enthusiasts and gearheads to Race City USA in the first event between the two companies in North Carolina.
With vendors open for business, food trucks firing up their grills and DJ Krazy kick-starting the music, the car meet began at 5 p.m. and ran strong for five hours into the night.
The meet brought out some of the most expensive and rare cars in the Carolinas. On any line of show cars in the front parking lot, you could see a wide range of cars from a 2020 Nissan GT-R to a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and many more imports, exotics, trucks and American muscle cars.
“This is the largest car meet we’ve had in the seven years we’ve worked with Columbia,” Tamsen Beroth, owner of Speedology Lifestyle Solutions, said. “We’ve gotten a ton of community support with sponsors, vendors and the Mooresville Police Department and want to do it multiple times in 2022.”
Beroth has been racing and around motorsports since she was a kid. Her day job is in automotive software, but her passion resides in organizing family friendly car meets which spurred her to get an LLC earlier this year and make SLS.
During the event, Universal Tech offered free property tours at the top of every hour which took individuals through their sprawling facility to see what it takes to become a certified technician. Some of the funds raised at the meet will go toward a scholarship for a UTI student for next semester sponsored by Speedology.
Much like Beroth, co-owner of Columbia Car Meets Luis Abreu grew his business organically from his passion for cars. What started in 2017 as a car meet that partnered with local law enforcement as a spot for cars to gather without the fear of being kicked out, is now a business with more than 30 meets to date with partners and sponsors from all across the Carolinas.
“I’m a banker for a living but I’ve always had a passion for cars, it’s a hobby of mine and I’ve been doing it for a while now,” Abreu said. “We had the opportunity to partner with UTI and Speedology to bring it to Mooresville and it ranks in the top five meets we’ve ever had.”
Other attractions at the event included dyno pulls, an exhaust competition and exotic car company Sheepey Race, which brought two client cars for show, a pair of rare Lamborghinis which were parked directly in front of the entrance to UTI.
With the help of sponsors such as Hemp Doctor, Hagertys, Mills Auto Group, Eagle Carports and Tint World of Mooresville, the car meet gauged the interest of car enthusiasts in the Charlotte area and showed a promising future for both Speedology and Columbia Car Meets.
“We plan on growing here in the Mooresville market and we plan on having more meets here in Mooresville and we’ll be coming back,” Abreu said.
Both Speedology and Columbia Car Meets can be reached on both Facebook and Instagram and future car meets will be released soon on both the companies social media pages.