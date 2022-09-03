WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman.

North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected leaders to cut the ribbon but deferred to the 2022 Miss Carolina Dogwood Teen Princess and the granddaughter of one of the fair’s organizers, Jim Head.

All the staples of the fair were on display, with livestock filling the stalls, children riding the Ferris wheel and other rides, cotton candy, and nearly any sort of food than can be dipped in a deep fryer.

Jim Head, the fair manager for the Statesville Kiwanis Club, said the fair was off to a good start and the crowd was about what he expected as the fair went head-to-head with several high school football games, but he said he expects more to come as the fair gets rolling.

The fair continues into next weekend and admission to the fair is $5 while tickets can be purchased for individual rides or an unlimited rides wristband for $20. Gates open at 3 p.m. There is no gate admission charge on Thursday.

On Saturday night, go-kart racing will start at 7 p.m. Sunday will have the cattle show start at 7 p.m. and on Monday go-kart racers will fire up their engines at 7 p.m.

The fair is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and proceeds from the event will be given to local non-profits and provide scholarships to local students.

For more information, see iredellcountyfair.org or call 704-508-2126.