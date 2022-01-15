WATCH NOW: It’s Girl Scout cookie time: Annual treats arrived in Mooresville Friday

Early Friday morning, volunteers gathered at Mount Mourne Fire Department on Mecklenburg Highway to count, sort and get the cookies into the hands of the scouts so they could begin their Walk About Week selling the cookies.

Lucy Gibbons was on hand as the truck arrived with the cookies, which were unloaded in the bay at the fire department.

She noted that the scouts are appreciative of Mount Mourne Fire Department and how they help the scouts, allowing them to meet and distribute the cookies from this location and appreciative of the firefighters and how they help the community.

Gibbons, who along with Diana Eshleman, serves as a service unit specialist over all the Mooresville volunteers. She noted that 2,234 cases of cookies were being delivered to the fire department, and of those cases, 524 were the Thin Mints, once again being on the top on the list of what the troops ordered to sell.

When the volunteers arrived, Gibbons noted they would sort out the cookies for the 39 Mooresville Girl Scout troops, which would be picked up and distributed so that the selling process could begin on Saturday.