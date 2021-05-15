WATCH NOW: It was a ‘very, very fun day’ with lots of cars

Cars, food, fun and more were all a part of the first annual Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation car show fundraiser at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville. All proceeds from the event, held May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., benefitted the foundation.
The venue parking lot was filled with rows and rows of old and new cars, trucks, motorcycles and jeeps providing car enthusiasts lots to see and many opportunities to chat with car owners. In addition to the cars on display, there was a bounce house for the children, a DJ providing music, a 50/50 raffle and Dancing Davis apparel, which was available for purchase.
Those looking for lunch could visit Willie’s BBQ tent, where there was barbecue and hot dogs for sale, and the Cold Skool Ice Cream Truck offered a wide variety of novelty ice creams to enjoy during the day.
Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation was founded in 2015 in honor of Davis Overcash, who was diagnosed with pediatric hepatoblastoma liver cancer when he was only five years old. This cancer affects only two to three in one million people.
Davis fought a tough battle and after surgery and chemotherapy, he won. He has been cancer free for six years and is now a healthy, active 11-year-old who continues his passion for dance, especially tap.
During the event, Mika Overcash, Davis’ mom, shared that they were “overwhelmed with the support today. It looks to be 200 cars (on display). We will plan to do this again next year, we hope,” she noted. “All the support (from the event) goes to local families battling pediatric cancer.”
Since the foundation was started, they have organized toy drives to provide toys for children in the hospital at Christmas, donated to multiple local families to assist in paying for medical expenses and personal bills, and have provided gift cards to local hospitals to hand out to families to cover travel and other expenses as they fight for their children’s healing.
Davis’ dad, Davy Overcash, said they had previously done a 5K fundraiser and they wanted to do something different.
“I grew up around muscle cars and always liked cars,” he said, “and now that Davis is getting older and enjoys cars too,” he continued, they decided to try a car show.
Car owners likewise commented on enjoying looking at all the other cars that were there. Skip Pope of Salisbury who brought his 1949 Ford truck that had belonged to his grandfather, said, “It’s nice to come see cars I grew up with, and it’s great to hear stories.”
Paul Summerville of Mooresville, who had his 1974 Corvette in the show, noted that “this was the first real car show to attend since COVID.” He also pointed out the “great cars and the camaraderie” that are a part of these events.
Kim and Norman Straley of Maiden registered their 1976 Chevrolet Camero for the show; however, they also had another special item in the back of the car — a large wooden flag.
“We wanted something to support veterans,” Norman said. So, while searching online, they found someone in Cleveland who made these flags, and they got one which they display in honor of all veterans, he shared.
The Straleys also had other flags, patches and framed artwork around their car, supporting and remembering veterans.
Judging of the cars began at noon with 27 different awards presented that afternoon.
The Overcash family expressed their thanks to the 38 sponsors who all helped to make the car show a success.
This inaugural event for the foundation included something for all ages to see and do, all for a good cause, as Davis himself shared it was a “very, very fun day, and we had more cars than I expected.”