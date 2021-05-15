WATCH NOW: It was a ‘very, very fun day’ with lots of cars

Cars, food, fun and more were all a part of the first annual Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation car show fundraiser at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville. All proceeds from the event, held May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., benefitted the foundation.

The venue parking lot was filled with rows and rows of old and new cars, trucks, motorcycles and jeeps providing car enthusiasts lots to see and many opportunities to chat with car owners. In addition to the cars on display, there was a bounce house for the children, a DJ providing music, a 50/50 raffle and Dancing Davis apparel, which was available for purchase.

Those looking for lunch could visit Willie’s BBQ tent, where there was barbecue and hot dogs for sale, and the Cold Skool Ice Cream Truck offered a wide variety of novelty ice creams to enjoy during the day.

Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation was founded in 2015 in honor of Davis Overcash, who was diagnosed with pediatric hepatoblastoma liver cancer when he was only five years old. This cancer affects only two to three in one million people.

Davis fought a tough battle and after surgery and chemotherapy, he won. He has been cancer free for six years and is now a healthy, active 11-year-old who continues his passion for dance, especially tap.