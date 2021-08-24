WATCH NOW: Jaiden Noblezada wins championship belt in Warrior Combat Challenge

Since the age of 11, Noblezada has been training in various forms of martial arts, but it was his kicking form that convinced his original instructor, and former Ballator fighter, Joe Pacheco, that Jaiden should seek out a Muay Thai instructor. That was how the Noblezada family found Smith, a Kru (Master) of Muay Thai that owns and coaches at Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville.

“I could tell when he first came to me that he was very serious-minded about becoming a fighter,” Smith said. “Only about one out of every 40 people I train will ever step into a ring and it was obvious, even at 11-years-old, that he was going to be one of those people.”

According to Ken Noblezada, just prior to Jaiden’s first beginner’s tournament bout, just three months into his Muay Thai training, his opponent was pulled from the tournament because his coaches believed Smith and Noblezada to be ‘sandbagging’ to pick up easy wins.

“They said ‘there’s no way that someone could have that form in three months’,” Ken Noblezada said. “J.T told him that ‘no, Jaiden was just that good’.”

In his time in the ring, Jaiden has compiled an impressive 7-2 record, including a knockout victory back in March just 32 seconds into the first round when he caught his opponent with a knee to the ribcage.