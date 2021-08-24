WATCH NOW: Jaiden Noblezada wins championship belt in Warrior Combat Challenge

During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particular move that he has become known for in Muay Thai circles: “The Bolo”.
A bolo is a kind of machete originating from southeast Asia, used to cut and clear paths through the jungles of the region. For Noblezada, this nickname was won thanks to his ability to “chop down” his opponents with a myriad of leg kicks and sweeps that would often land his opponents flat on their back.
But his sweeps aren’t the only thing that has attracted attention to Noblezada’s future in the newly-named Olympic sport of Muay Thai. The belts and trophies he’s accumulated will do that, too.
“It’s unbelievable how much he has grown,” J.T. Smith said. “He’s an incredible fighter. He’s just a natural—you show him something and he works at it until he perfects it.”
Noblezada, a 16-year-old junior at Mooresville High School, won a title fight at the Warrior Combat Challenge Summer Brawl in Spartanburg, South Carolina to claim his first championship belt of 2021 and his third overall as an amateur fighter.
“I think him being a natural is just in his genes,” Ken Noblezada, Jaiden’s father, said. “I was involved in martial arts when I was younger and his grandfather was a boxer. As soon as I saw his kicking form, I could just tell he had it.”
Since the age of 11, Noblezada has been training in various forms of martial arts, but it was his kicking form that convinced his original instructor, and former Ballator fighter, Joe Pacheco, that Jaiden should seek out a Muay Thai instructor. That was how the Noblezada family found Smith, a Kru (Master) of Muay Thai that owns and coaches at Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville.
“I could tell when he first came to me that he was very serious-minded about becoming a fighter,” Smith said. “Only about one out of every 40 people I train will ever step into a ring and it was obvious, even at 11-years-old, that he was going to be one of those people.”
According to Ken Noblezada, just prior to Jaiden’s first beginner’s tournament bout, just three months into his Muay Thai training, his opponent was pulled from the tournament because his coaches believed Smith and Noblezada to be ‘sandbagging’ to pick up easy wins.
“They said ‘there’s no way that someone could have that form in three months’,” Ken Noblezada said. “J.T told him that ‘no, Jaiden was just that good’.”
In his time in the ring, Jaiden has compiled an impressive 7-2 record, including a knockout victory back in March just 32 seconds into the first round when he caught his opponent with a knee to the ribcage.
Outside of the ring, Noblezada also wrestles for the Blue Devils and acts as a member of NarroWay Productions, a Christian-based theater group based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and sometimes even sings the National Anthem for events at MHS.
But even with his talents outside of Muay Thai and martial arts, his dream is to be able to compete for Team USA in the Olympics in the coming years in Muay Thai, which was recognized by the International Olympic Committee in in early July, and slated to make its debut at the Paris Games in 2024.
“We’re trying to get him in as many tournaments as possible so he can learn even more techniques,” Ken Noblezada said. “We’re working with J.T. to get him into an Olympic Training Center.”
“He’s just going to keep training hard and whenever trials begin, we’re going to make sure he’s going to be there,” Smith added. “He’s doing everything he needs to right now.”
Jaiden will next compete on Sept. 11 in Columbia, South Carolina. A win in that fight would net him his fourth championship belt.