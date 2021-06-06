WATCH NOW: Langtree Charter Academy seniors finish high school, prepare for next chapter

This year, he continued “and everything that has been tied into it will be in the history books. It has given us the opportunity to tell our kids stories that cannot be forgotten as it has taken such a large toll on every aspect of our lives, but Langtree is where we felt safe.”

Suddeth concluded by noting a life lesson he learned that “we become who we surround ourselves with” and how those around him, including his parents, friends and teachers, all pushed him to be his best, shaped him into being the person he is today and who had his back.

As Valedictorian Sammie Lee Queveon Tate took the stage, he began by thanking “God, who made all this possible, my parents for their sacrifices, love and endless support, the teachers and staff for spreading their insightful knowledge and educational expertise and to my peers who share this journey with me.”

Expounding on the school’s motto of integrity, purpose, passion and grit, Tate shared thoughts on each. “Integrity, our parents instilled it in us to go to be all we can be; purpose, education helped to give us, prepared us for what we can be; passion, our hearts made us stay the course, forced us to get what we are to be; and grit, our determination, our commitment, perseverance, dedication and staying power has proven to us and brought forth who we are, mighty men and women of valor.”