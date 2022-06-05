WATCH NOW: 'Let's go take our mountain': Langtree Charter seniors reflect on challenges, look ahead

Graduation day at Langtree Charter Academy was a day of reflection as each of the speakers noted challenges faced during their years in school, family and friends who helped them get to this day and a time of looking ahead.

The field was filled with family and friends who gathered for the ceremony, which was held Saturday morning at Langtree’s Upper Campus on East Waterlynn Road. Everyone stood watching for their special graduate as they proceeded down the field and to their seats.

The ceremony began with the singing of the national anthem by Alex Omundson, after which the Class of 2022 Salutatorian Nathan Worsley shared his welcoming speech.

He challenged the class as he told them that their time at Langtree was coming to a close, and it was “now time to move on to greater things and seek the future that everyone here desires to have.”

Reflecting on the tough times dealing with the pandemic, Worsley noted they had been “able to power through it and it made us realize that nothing can stop us from achieving our goals. We’ve worked hard to be here, and this is not the end but just the beginning of our next chapter” he said of their years at Langtree.

Caleb Dorroh, student council president, reflected on the years leading up to this graduation day, noting that Langtree Charter Academy had just opened when they were in the fourth grade, and therefore they were among the first to sit in its rooms.

He shared the varied activities including field trips and parties and their wax museum history presentation that they participated in through their middle school years and then new things they were able to experience as they entered high school, like new clubs and sports and honor societies.

And then in their sophomore year, Dorroh noted, “our world got turned upside down” with the pandemic. They were each met with challenges as they had to be on Zoom and learn online and the challenge of “staying on task with all they did,” he said.

However, “despite differences we learned how to soar. We had to learn how to think outside the box. We came together as a class because we knew what it was like to be apart.”

He then challenged each senior to remember that “this is our time, this is our year, the challenges we have faced do not define us but make us stronger.” Closing his speech in the same manner that he began, with a quote from Dr. Seuss, he both challenged and encouraged his fellow classmates to “remember ‘you’re off to great places, today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.’ Class of 2022, let’s go take our mountain.”

Valedictorian Macey Jennings likewise reflected on their time in school and thanked all those who helped them get to this point in their lives.

“It has been a long journey, and none of us could have completed it without all of you sitting here today celebrating it with us,” she said.

Jennings noted how inspirational their teachers have been and said she couldn’t thank them enough for all they had done. She noted examples of what they have done in helping them get this to point to walk across the stage on this milestone occasion.

She continued by thanking the counselors for their help and guidance through the years.

Surviving the pandemic was also reflected upon by Jennings as she spoke about their 11th grade year and how they made it through and learned to rely more upon themselves instead of their parents in the online learning process during that time.

Thinking ahead, she said, “during the past year, we’ve had a lot of lasts, our last finals, last AP class, last prom, last sports game, last yearbook and our last first day of school.”

Thinking about leaving Langtree and Mooresville, Jennings noted that it would be hard, but she challenged her classmates as she said, “we all have aspirations and the drive to make a difference somewhere, so let’s not wait, let’s start today. As we look around here today at all the people who have made us who we are, it feels like we’re saying goodbye, but we will carry a piece of each other into everything we do next to remind us of who we are and who we’re meant to be.”

Following the speeches, each name was called to cross the stage and receive their diplomas. As the last of the 2022 graduate names were called, one long awaited chance to cross the stage and receive a diploma was realized.

Upper Campus Lead Principal Shane Lis announced that one of the staff members, Eduardo Cedeno, had been set to attend his high school graduation 50 years ago this month. He graduated but was unable to be at the ceremony in person. Having received an invitation to study abroad and with the departure date three days prior to the ceremony, Cedeno was not able to make that walk across the stage. But his dream was realized when he was able to walk during the ceremony 50 years later in front of his students and friends at Langtree Charter Academy.

Looking out over the students, Lis shared that this class has been active in many clubs, honor societies, and “I’ve watched you grow into impressive young men and women who are seated before me.”

He noted how in this Class of 2022 there were scholarship winners totaling more than $5 million in awards. He noted that 15 of the students were graduating cum laude, six were magna cum laude grads and 31 were summa cum laude grads.

Just as the school seal has the words purpose, passion, integrity and grit, Lis said the class has demonstrated each of these words as they have given back to their community, having the purpose to better mankind both locally and globally. They demonstrated a passion in the pursuit of activities outside the classroom in athletics, clubs, art, serving and advocacy. This class, he noted, has embodied integrity by putting others’ needs first, showing respect and more, and despite the pandemic, he said that this class showed grit by pushing ahead when the going got tough.

So, what does it mean to be a Langtree Charter Academy graduate?

Lis shared that “it means you have the tools and experiences to make a difference in the world, it means you are a lion. Lions are good at making decisions and very goal oriented, they enjoy challenges, difficult assignments, the opportunity for advancement because when lions are thinking of the goal, they are aggressive and competitive.

“You are lions,” he told them. “Here at Langtree, we say once a lion, always a lion. Come back and visit, we can’t wait to see the difference you will continue to make in this world.”

The ceremony concluded as the students were declared graduates and, with the turning of the tassels, which was met with the traditional tossing of the caps, celebrating and lots of cheers from both graduates and all those who came to experience this special day with them.