WATCH NOW: Lifewalk exceeds goal; ‘to God be the glory’

Decorations and costumes matched this year’s circus theme as the words “Step Right Up!” could be seen on banners around the grounds and on T-shirts, which were earned by walkers in their fundraising efforts. There were also carnival games that children could play before and after the walk.
As the time approached for the walk to get underway, Jean Mims, executive director of the center, called for everyone to “step right up” to begin the event and thanked the Lord for the beautiful day and giving Him the glory for the opportunity to be together.
In the area where she stood, 72 red hearts decorated the railing and she pointed out these special hearts telling the group that “the last time we were on this stage, we had 33 hearts here. Today, there are 72 hearts that represent the lives of unborn children saved by the pregnancy center’s presence because God has provided and made a way for these mommas to be empowered and to choose life and that’s there because of what you are doing this morning, and I wanted you to just know that and to be thinking about that as you’re walking. This is a miracle.”
Following a prayer blessing both the walk and the brunch that would be served afterward, Mims took the lead as music, provided by Tommy Bowles, played in the background, and the walkers proceeded along the route chatting and enjoying the morning.
When the last walker had finished and was able to enjoy the brunch of Chick-fil-A minis, sausage balls, mini corn dogs, fruit, pastries and water, Mims took to the stage again and thanked each of the sponsors for their help in making this event happen. These included Langtree that, as she noted, “allows us to be here in this beautiful location for such a special occasion.”
Others were The Cove Church, which provided all the logistics, the tents, tables and chairs and volunteers who served during the day. Additional sponsors were Deep Well Athletics, IST Precision Engineering Services, Prospect Presbyterian Church, Lake Norman Baptist Church, First Bank—Mooresville location, Natural Beginnings Birth and Wellness Center and LKN Small Engine and Lake Norman Awards, which provided the awards.
Mims again referenced the 72 hearts as she shared that a young mother was there who “was a part of an experience at our pregnancy center.” She came forward with her baby and shared with great emotion how the center had helped her and that her “baby might not be here if it weren’t for the center” and that her baby was the biggest blessing she could ever have imagined. “She’s my best friend,’ she said.
“To God be the glory of His faithfulness,” Mims said, as she shared the amount that was raised thus allowing them to be able to continue doing what they are doing in 2022. Noting that their goal for this year’s event was $85,000 and at that time they had already gone over their goal. “God’s a big God. To God be the glory,” Mims said as the made this announcement.
Additional funds continued to come in and the latest count of money raised for the center, which has two locations, Mooresville and Huntersville, was $113,382.
“What a miracle,” Mims exclaimed. “These funds will be a tremendous blessing as we move into 2022 with the addition of the medical mobile unit.”
Each year prizes are given to those who raise the most money and those acknowledgements were made as the event drew to a close. This year, prizes awarded were:
Grand prize went to Sherry Shaffer, who raised $15,035.
Adult prize winner was Brittany Powell, who raised $9,008
Youth prize was awarded to Jewell Caceres, who raised $200
HashTag contest winner was Katherine Mason
Churches were also recognized for having the most participating walkers and raising the most money and both awards went to Peninsula Baptist, which had 14 walkers, with Shaffer accepting the plaques.
Also this year prizes were awarded for costumes.
“Thank you all for having a vision for this day and dressing up in costume and having your children dressed as well,” Mims said.
All of the children and youth that came forward were given bubbles, and the two who won for their costumes were presented with a large canister of animal crackers to match the circus theme. Winners were Hannah Keiffer for her elephant costume and Kayla Rae Powell for her monkey costume.