WATCH NOW: Lifewalk exceeds goal; ‘to God be the glory’

When the last walker had finished and was able to enjoy the brunch of Chick-fil-A minis, sausage balls, mini corn dogs, fruit, pastries and water, Mims took to the stage again and thanked each of the sponsors for their help in making this event happen. These included Langtree that, as she noted, “allows us to be here in this beautiful location for such a special occasion.”

Others were The Cove Church, which provided all the logistics, the tents, tables and chairs and volunteers who served during the day. Additional sponsors were Deep Well Athletics, IST Precision Engineering Services, Prospect Presbyterian Church, Lake Norman Baptist Church, First Bank—Mooresville location, Natural Beginnings Birth and Wellness Center and LKN Small Engine and Lake Norman Awards, which provided the awards.

Mims again referenced the 72 hearts as she shared that a young mother was there who “was a part of an experience at our pregnancy center.” She came forward with her baby and shared with great emotion how the center had helped her and that her “baby might not be here if it weren’t for the center” and that her baby was the biggest blessing she could ever have imagined. “She’s my best friend,’ she said.