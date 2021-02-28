 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Local UMM fundraiser was very successful
The men of Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church recently sponsored a pit smoked, whole pork butt sale with the proceeds benefiting UMM missions and local charities.

The meat was cooked for 10 hours, noted Michael Brotherton, president of the United Methodist Men, and the individually wrapped pork butts were available for pick up the next day for those who had preordered the meat per the church’s website.

Several UMM members were at the entrances of the parking lot directing people where to go for pickup and then additional members stationed themselves under a tent in the church’s parking lot on Brawley School Road where they had set up a drive-thru lane for people to come and pick up their purchases.

Because of the pandemic, the men decided to have a pork butt sale in lieu of their annual barbecue and Brotherton shared that this first ever event was very successful and well received.

“We sold 180 pork butts, which is the maximum to cook on the grill,” said Neal Howes, a member of the UMM.

Of the 180, Brotherton and Neal both noted that 57 of them were delivered to FeedNC and the Mooresville Christian Mission.

In addition to the UMM, MacKenzie Jamison donned a special pig costume, and waved to the guests who came to pick up their orders in the drive-thru line. She shared that she has enjoyed doing this at the church barbecues.

