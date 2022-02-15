WATCH NOW: Love United Iredell: Food for Days' project would provide for needs of local students

Helping children in the local community who are facing food insecurities by providing weekend meals bags is the mission of Food for Days, located in Mooresville in the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive. The organization is currently providing for those in need in 16 schools, serving as many as 460 students, shared Karen Swan, executive director.
One of the schools Food for Days supports, Pressly School in the Iredell-Statesville School System, “is a school that is specially designed to serve the students’ needs, of the students that attend there. They have some special needs, and they will be our special (Love United Iredell) project this year,” said Swan.
Many of the schools are partnered with churches, Swan noted, but Pressly, she is said “is kind of Food For Days’ community school. We raise the funds for the students that they have each year.”
When donations come in from community members or a fundraiser is held, that is how they sponsor students at the school, she shared.
“And the numbers vary there quite a bit. We are currently serving 35 students. We’ve had as many as 60, we’ve had as little at 15. But that pretty much changes on a weekly basis for them. So that’s why we are looking at having people sponsor just the individual meals so that we are ready for when they have new students come in.”
Needs at the school, which the project fund goal of $2,500 will go to help provide, include backpacks, feminine hygiene items and meals. Swan said she would like to collect 50 or more of the backpacks, 1,200 feminine pads and 210 meals.
If any of these particular items are donated, she said, they would subtract the value of that item from the amount.
Food for Days is currently feeding all the students that they have at Pressly School, but the numbers change quite a bit, she said. Raising these funds for the school throughout the years “is just another way of ensuring that we can meet that need.”
Swan noted that at Pressly, they might “have a student for two months there, we could have a student that comes for 10 weeks. We might not have the same student throughout the year, but what we would like to make sure is that we have sponsored 210 meals so that when we have students coming in and out, we are already prepared for that.”
Some backpacks were provided at the beginning of the school year and are almost gone, Swan noted. When additional come in, she will get them to the school as well as feminine hygiene items, which are an immediate need.
Food for Days has two packing sites, one in Mooresville at the Fuzion Teen Center and the second at Fairview Baptist Church in Statesville, which is where the bags for Pressly School are packed. Volunteers gather at both locations to get the bags ready for delivery to the schools. The Fairview location prepares the backpacks on a Wednesday evening at the church.
The students who receive the provided meals are identified by school counselors each year. The counselors also confer with teachers, administrators and staff. Bus drivers could also see a possible need for one of the bags and could pass that information along to the counselor, Swan said.
Once identified, a permission slip goes home with the student and, when the permission slip is returned, a bag will go out to them, she continued.
“It is an open process. So if a family comes to the counselor during the year and they’ve lost a job or a child is placed with a grandparent or whatever circumstances might change to where they have a need for weekend meals, then they can enroll them in at any time,” Swan shared. “So it doesn’t just have to be that they sign up at the beginning of the school year and that’s it.”
While the Food for Days program doesn’t continue through the summer, it does provide them with resources. The ministry doesn’t take on the summer feeding directly because the ability to deliver it by taking it to schools goes away, she noted. However, they do try to get the word out about other organizations and camps where meals are available during the summer.
One reason Swan shared as to why she would encourage people to donate to Food for Days is “I think that we have the opportunity as an organization to help students in our community be successful. And one of those things is taking food insecurity off of their plate so that they are not having to wonder where their food is coming from over the weekend.
“Our schools do a fabulous job providing breakfast and lunch while they are at school, but some of the students, and the reason we exist, is that there are students who would come to school hungry on Monday because they hadn’t eaten over the weekend, and so the thing that is unique about us is that we deliver the bags to the students for them to take home. So there is no question about are we going to get food, is there going to be food at my house? They know that Friday they get it and they take it home all throughout the school year unless they don’t need it and that’s when they will let the counselors know and they would come off of our program. But as long as they need it, we are there for them. Once we enter into a school, then we have a commitment to that school. We wouldn’t take on a new school unless we could continue to meet the commitment to all of our schools,” she continued.
For those in the community who would like to donate even after the campaign is completed, there are sites where food is collected. These are all the full-time fire stations in Statesville, First Bank in downtown Mooresville and the Fuzion Teen Center. Those dropping off items at the teen center are encouraged to call ahead to make sure there is someone at this location to receive the items.
Those wishing to help, can visit the website at foodfordays.org and, under the Needs tab, there is a list of monthly food collection items. Also, Swan noted, it has been hard since the pandemic to find cans of soup so they are putting out the word of that need as well as items such as cans of ravioli that have a longer shelf life that can be stocked and used later or can even give them a head start for the next school year.
When providing soups, Swan asked that they be kid-friendly like chicken noodle or chicken and stars or beef vegetable, something hearty, since this is a dinner item for the children.
In addition to food items, they also provide hygiene kits, and the necessary items to make up these kits are also listed on the website. Many of the hygiene items, Swan said, are provided through various community organizations. However, many of them haven’t been meeting in person, so they have been partnering with The Kindness Closet for these items.
“Anne Mauther with the Kindness Closet really stepped up in a big way, and we’ve been able to provide not just one full size hygiene kit this year, but we will be able to provide two to all of our students this year on the list,” Swan said.
While Swan is the only staff member serving with Food for Days, she shared that they have a wonderful board, a volunteer treasurer and a volunteer food team manager. They are currently searching for a volunteer hygiene kit coordinator.
To learn more about the special campaign or to donate, visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org.