WATCH NOW: Love United Iredell: Food for Days' project would provide for needs of local students

“Our schools do a fabulous job providing breakfast and lunch while they are at school, but some of the students, and the reason we exist, is that there are students who would come to school hungry on Monday because they hadn’t eaten over the weekend, and so the thing that is unique about us is that we deliver the bags to the students for them to take home. So there is no question about are we going to get food, is there going to be food at my house? They know that Friday they get it and they take it home all throughout the school year unless they don’t need it and that’s when they will let the counselors know and they would come off of our program. But as long as they need it, we are there for them. Once we enter into a school, then we have a commitment to that school. We wouldn’t take on a new school unless we could continue to meet the commitment to all of our schools,” she continued.