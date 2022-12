Multiple fire departments fought a house fire on Pink Orchard Drive Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters saved the home from being totally destroyed. Mooresville, Shepherds and South Iredell fire departments responded to the call and Iredell County EMS was also on scene. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross was called in to assist. The cause is under investigation. ImmsterFirePhotos.com