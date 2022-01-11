WATCH NOW: Mooresville pastor, church member join in ceremony to honor WWII chaplains

The actions of this quartet, known as the four chaplains, were remembered in a special ceremony Monday by the members of American Legion Post 65.
First Lts. Clark V. Poling, Alexander D. Goode, John P. Washington and George L. Fox came from different backgrounds, but they had one major thing in common — all were men of God. And all four were aboard the troop transport Dorchester on Feb. 3, 1943.
Off the coast of Greenland, the ship was hit by a torpedo shortly after midnight, and within 25 minutes it sank, claiming the lives of more than 600 of the 900 aboard. But thanks to the efforts of the chaplains, the survivors told of the bravery of sacrifice of the four. Survivors reported the four coaxed men, frozen with fear, into life boats and distributed all of the available life jackets. At that point, the four gave away or forced their life jackets upon the servicemen.
At the ceremony Monday, Pastor Jonathan Smith and Mike Riddle from Community Baptist Church in Mooresville, Brad Borders of Purple Heart Homes and Legion Chaplain Harold Smith each read a biography of the four chaplains as a candle was lit in front of photos of each of the chaplains.
Remembering the sacrifices of the four chaplains is a yearly tradition in many American Legion posts, and Post 65 Commander Kenny Wallace said it’s one that organization is proud to uphold.
Framed photos of the four chaplains were placed on a table, and in front of each, was a written biography. On chairs in front of the table were lifejackets. Wallace said the lifejackets are modern ones for one reason. “We couldn’t find any from the ‘40s,” he said.
“These lifejackets symbolize the four men of God who gave their lives,” Wallace said.
Regardless of the type of lifejacket, he said, the point of the ceremony is to pay tribute to and remember the actions of the four chaplains nearly 79 years ago.
He said the story is also a symbol of interfaith cooperation in that Fox was a Methodist minister, Washington was a Catholic priest, Goode was a rabbi and Poling was ordained in the Dutch Reformed Church.
Honoring the sacrifices of the four chaplains was born shortly after their deaths. Poling’s father, an American clergyman, was in a foxhole in North Africa when he heard of his son’s death and the heroic actions of the four. He formed the idea of a shrine where people of all faiths could worship, and in Philadelphia, in the basement of the Baptist Temple, the shrine was built. In 2001 it was moved to the site of a World War II Navy chapel.
While the solemn ceremony was the focus of the meeting, there was a lighter event as well. The post hosted a chili tasting competition, and awarded trophies and prizes to the winners.