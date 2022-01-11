WATCH NOW: Mooresville pastor, church member join in ceremony to honor WWII chaplains

Framed photos of the four chaplains were placed on a table, and in front of each, was a written biography. On chairs in front of the table were lifejackets. Wallace said the lifejackets are modern ones for one reason. “We couldn’t find any from the ‘40s,” he said.

“These lifejackets symbolize the four men of God who gave their lives,” Wallace said.

Regardless of the type of lifejacket, he said, the point of the ceremony is to pay tribute to and remember the actions of the four chaplains nearly 79 years ago.

He said the story is also a symbol of interfaith cooperation in that Fox was a Methodist minister, Washington was a Catholic priest, Goode was a rabbi and Poling was ordained in the Dutch Reformed Church.

Honoring the sacrifices of the four chaplains was born shortly after their deaths. Poling’s father, an American clergyman, was in a foxhole in North Africa when he heard of his son’s death and the heroic actions of the four. He formed the idea of a shrine where people of all faiths could worship, and in Philadelphia, in the basement of the Baptist Temple, the shrine was built. In 2001 it was moved to the site of a World War II Navy chapel.