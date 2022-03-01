WATCH NOW: Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation's gift 'is a huge help'

Wanting to help Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) with a special need, the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation answered the call to provide a defibrillator for the house.
Amy DeCaron, director of HOMe, said that the donation came about after a conversation with Brett Sawyer, vice-chairman of the foundation board, who was inquiring about HOMe. He told DeCaron that if they ever needed anything, to let him know.
Hope of Mooresville’s mission, as noted on its website, is to provide temporary, safe shelter and support services to Mooresville’s homeless women and children.
After the staff at HOMe completed its CPR certification class, DeCaron said she realized they didn’t have a defibrillator for the house and began the process of researching the cost to get one. Learning the expense of the machine, she proceeded to reach out to Sawyer and the foundation and seek their assistance in obtaining one.
Frank Owens, chairman of the foundation board, noted that the foundation meets and talks about needs that arise, “anything that is brought up before the board.” And he shared that it took some time to get the AED, but it is now at HOMe if the need should arise.
On the day that Sawyer delivered the machine to them, Captain Cam Ramey and Senior Firefighter Eddie Clingenpeel with Mooresville Fire-Rescue were on hand to provide some training to several from HOMe, including DeCaron, Donna Hahn, program coordinator, and Julie Wooldridge, a member of their board of directors.
Ramey gave directions and carefully demonstrated how to test the machine and proceeded to provide information both about the defibrillator and helping the patient. He showed the group how the machine provides step by step instructions of what to do in the event of an emergency.
For the foundation members, Sawyer said being able to give this gift to HOMe, “is exactly what we have this money here to do, to help people and to further causes. We do multiple things with education, with kids and helping out people with situations like this that don’t have the money to buy these things.”
Owens noted some of the additional things the foundation has been able to do for the community including purchasing items for schools, as well as providing scholarships, which, he noted, would be discussed at the foundation board’s March meeting.
And for those receiving this special donation, DeCaron shared that “what it means to us is we can provide the highest level of safety and care for our guests and that’s very important for us.”
Because of the cost of the machine, she stressed that “this is a huge help. A donation like this is going to save lives.”
Helping wherever they can is what the foundation wants to do, and as Sawyer added, “especially these things that are near and dear to our hearts.”