WATCH NOW: Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation's gift 'is a huge help'

Ramey gave directions and carefully demonstrated how to test the machine and proceeded to provide information both about the defibrillator and helping the patient. He showed the group how the machine provides step by step instructions of what to do in the event of an emergency.

For the foundation members, Sawyer said being able to give this gift to HOMe, “is exactly what we have this money here to do, to help people and to further causes. We do multiple things with education, with kids and helping out people with situations like this that don’t have the money to buy these things.”

Owens noted some of the additional things the foundation has been able to do for the community including purchasing items for schools, as well as providing scholarships, which, he noted, would be discussed at the foundation board’s March meeting.

And for those receiving this special donation, DeCaron shared that “what it means to us is we can provide the highest level of safety and care for our guests and that’s very important for us.”

Because of the cost of the machine, she stressed that “this is a huge help. A donation like this is going to save lives.”

Helping wherever they can is what the foundation wants to do, and as Sawyer added, “especially these things that are near and dear to our hearts.”