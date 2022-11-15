Spectators lined both sides of Mooresville’s Main Street for the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. Postponed due to rain on Friday, the parade was held at 1 p.m. one day later, Nov. 12. This year’s focus was ending military suicide, noting that 22 veterans die each day by suicide. Therefore, the parade began with a special time of bringing awareness and remembering with a special moment of silence and the playing of taps by Tristin Sneary. Dennis Cowardin, a member of the Mooresville Downtown Commission, served as the emcee.

Boy Scouts marched in the parade, carrying 22 American flags, representing each of the 22 veterans that die each day. A float followed with a large sign saying “Be a part of the Change, Let’s Talk Strength,” after which individuals walked carrying large signs bearing the photograph and information of those who have been lost to suicide.

The parade also featured a time of celebration, honoring those who have served. Escorted by a Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sherriff’s Office vehicle and a Mooresville Fire & Rescue truck, the parade included the Mooresville High School Pride in Motion Marching Band playing for the crowd, scout troops, the Mooresville NJROTC proudly marching past, floats with patriotic decorations, classic cars carrying veterans, the waving and giving of flags, military vehicles, horses, motorcycles and more.