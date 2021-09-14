WATCH NOW: Mooresville will never forget: Memorial Walk commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

A large crowd gathered on Main Street in Mooresville on Saturday morning for the 2021 Memorial Walk and ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Remembering and showing support were several thoughts that rang out when people reflected on what brought them to the ceremony.
Supporting all of the area law enforcement agencies and remembering is what Melissa and Mike Neader said brought them this day.
Dan and Dawn Herring of Salisbury shared that they learned of the event from Richard’s Coffee Shop, which Dawn’s parents frequented. Her dad, who recently passed away, was a Vietnam veteran, they always went there, and her mom continues to visit. Dan said they came “for 9/11 and to show our support.”
Special walk
Sponsored by the town of Mooresville, the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, and Welcome Home Veterans, this special walk began from two locations, Main Street at Iredell Avenue and Main Street at McLelland Avenue. At 8:46 a.m., the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit, a bell was rung followed by the sharing of what happened as Flight 11 crashed into the tower. A moment of silence was observed, and the somber procession began from both directions, one led by a police officer and the other by a firefighter, each carrying an American flag.
As the two groups drew closer to Richard’s Coffee Shop, Crystal McIntosh, a member of the Evening Exchange Club, began singing “God Bless America.” She and husband, Aaron, provided sound and music for the day. As the final notes rang out, the two groups arrived in front of the shop, with flags, those carried by the officers as well as 20 flags noting the 20th anniversary carried by volunteers, which were placed on the stage and in specially made stands.
The poignant ceremony began with Kim Saragoni, a member and past president of the local Exchange Club, as she stressed that “Mooresville will never forget.”
Saragoni shared with the crowd that “we gather this morning to memorialize 20 years, 20 years with the largest loss of life by the hands of terrorists on American soil. Close to 3,000 innocent souls were lost — men and women in blue and red, veterans who fought for our freedoms, innocent people going to work, traveling on vacation, flying airplanes as it is their duty. We will never forget.”
She acknowledged those who would be participating in the program that day and then invited Leo Fahey, chaplain of Richard’s Coffee Shop, to come and lead the invocation as he remembered those whose lives were lost and asking God to “bless those in attendance and God bless the United States of America.”
At 9:03 a.m., the time of the second impact, Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins rang the bell and Mooresville-Lake Exchange Club member Kelley Parker shared the details of the hit as Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center followed again by a moment of silence.
Survivor shares story
Sharing thoughts of the country today and the need to learn lessons from the past, 9/11 survivor Bob Hogan related his story of that tragic day. He and his wife, Laura, live in the Lake Norman area. He began by saying that “today marks the 20th anniversary since our lives as Americans changed forever in what some call our generation’s day of infamy.”
Hogan said that no matter where you were on that day, “we all generally have a strong emotional response.” But talking about this day and “remembering and commemorating each anniversary of Sept. 11” is what is needed so we don’t forget, he shared. “It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us.” But he continued by saying that “just remembering 9/11 isn’t enough because as an American we must also learn the lessons from the past by redirecting our priorities back toward God, family and country.”
“My hope today,” Hogan said, “is that hearing my story will help enforce or get you to think more about your priorities.”
At the time, he was the chief operations officer for Bank of America Securities. He had a group of about 150 associates in New York City as well. His story began at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, as he was headed to his office on the 81st floor of One World Trade Center, where he was to have a management team meeting.
Walking to the office, he said he was struck with how beautiful the day was with an exceptionally crystal clear blue sky.
Getting to his office for his 8 a.m. meeting, he received a phone call and went to his corner office which he noted was filled with all those glass windows, where he said he could see just about everything. It’s now almost 8:45 a.m., and he heard a hum, almost like a vibration. And then the once beautiful blue sky changes and “instantly the sky just exploded in fire, and the fire started rushing toward the corner window of my office that I was in.” In a daze and unsure what was happening, he stood there, still with phone in hand and realized that the building is starting to tip and creak, not fast, he commented, but slowly.
“All of a sudden I’m literally almost able to see the street, and the building thankfully starts to right itself.”
Trying to collect his thoughts, Hogan said he thinks, ‘OK, fire 81 stories above the streets, windows blown out, debris just falling down.” Finally coming to, he knew he had to get out of the building. Leaving his office, he expected to see all those 150 people going crazy, but it was quiet except for a few that surrounded him unsure what to do.
Coming out of his stage of shock he directed them to an exit sign and down a stairwell opposite from where they can see the fire. Hogan tells them to go on as he remained there to make sure everybody is off the floor. He said he screamed for anybody still there to “let’s go, let’s go!”
Hogan said through this day he received two divine interventions, and it was at this moment, he received his first, with a strong urgency to leave the building. So he said “I spring about eight or nine floors to get to the low 70sand all of a sudden the stairwell is backed up. There’s lots of sobbing going on, you can see people are scared, but nobody was panicking.”
Getting to the 65th floor, Hogan said he meets up with Dave, a guy he worked with and who knew no one in New York, and who was waiting for him. So the two continued on together reaching the 50th floor and a message goes across his pager, ‘two planes hit the World Trade Center. President Bush calls it a terrorist attack.’ Not wanting to cause a mass panic, he doesn’t share this information.
Reaching the 30th floor, they meet firefighters coming up carrying all their gear, which Hogan said had to be “100 pounds and you can see they’re exhausted, but the main thing that was interesting was the expression on their face as they went by you, you could see they were scared. It was a look like, ‘I know I’m not coming back.’ He compared these firefighters to himself trying to run out as “these tremendous heroes that we have going up to save people’s lives. It was just amazing!”
Hogan said he and Dave reached the lobby and were directed down the escalators back into the mall area. “I see almost every window in the building is blown out, things falling. It’s just a horrific sight. It was literally a war zone and so different from when I’d gotten there.”
They are being told, “walk, don’t run, keep moving.” Since they are out of the building, Hogan said he thought the nightmare was over; however, he recalls a Port Authority officer, or who he believed was one, telling them to “RUN, Don’t Look Back!” And they do just what they are told.
Hogan said he and Dave often talk about 9/11, and one time he asked him, “this Port Authority officer, do you remember what she looked like, who she was and he said, yeah, I’ve heard you tell the story all the time, but Bob, there was nobody there. I said, what do you mean there was nobody there? I said, she was there, you were here, I was here. How did you not hear or see her? He goes, no, there was nobody there. And I said, wait a second, if there was nobody there, why did you run? And he said because you started. And that was his second divine intervention that came that day, he said.
Finally getting a call out to his wife, he told her he is out of the building and on the street when he hears this wrenching sound of metal. He turns around to see the top of Two World Trade Center tipping toward him and they take off running again as the building is falling and debris is coming fast at them. I look ahead and see this big building and think maybe concrete will stop whatever this is, he said.
“As the avalanche of that debris subsided, we were finally out of harm’s way and although I thought we were the last of 150 or so associates to get out, we learned that there were three of our teammates that died in the streets fleeing the collapsing towers.”
Following his experience, Hogan said he “spent time thanking God for watching out for me and praying for the many others who were impacted by that day. I spent time thinking about the importance of my wife, kids, family, friends and how blessed I was to still be a part of their lives. And I spent time soul searching and looking at the type of person I was and the type of person I needed to be. I asked the question, if I died what would people or more important, God say about my life.”
Hogan concluded by saying that “because God has graced me with more time on this planet, He gave me a second chance at life, a second chance to focus on the things that truly matter. So what’s the moral of this story? Don’t let it take a horrific tragedy to start you thinking about your priorities and more importantly, making time for God, your family and our country. God bless you all and may God bless the United States of America.”
A rousing round of applause and a standing ovation followed as Saragoni thanked him for “his powerful story.”
Waiting a few moments until the time marked 9:36 a.m., the bell rang once again and Kelley Parker talked about Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon and the lives lost there, after which a moment of silence was observed for this third impact.
At this point in the ceremony, Exchange Club member Karen Kistler read the account of another 9/11 survivor, former New York Police Officer Vernon Siders Jr.
Siders had written his memories of that tragic day, sharing them following the last 9/11 walk. This story was published in the “Mooresville Tribune” last year, and it was this account that was read to the crowd.
Retired from the Davidson Police Department, Siders had served with the New York Police Department. He wrote that he was assigned to a patrol working from 11:15 p.m. until 7:50 a.m. He was driving home to Long Island, he shared, when the first plane hit the tower. Getting a phone call from his mom alerting him to turn on the news, he learned that a plane had just hit one of the Twin Towers.
Siders also learned that his sister was working across the street from the towers and had not been heard from. He raced to find her and tried calling but still received no answer and assumed the worst. He would learn three days later she and several co-workers were safe.
His thoughts at the time were, “everybody is running away from Manhattan and here I am running towards it. That’s what police officers do. We run into danger while others run away from it. I consider it my duty to sacrifice my life to save another no matter what.”
Siders later joined a group of iron workers and police officers heading to Ground Zero for rescue and recovery. They arrived and, as he noted, they focused on the disaster in front of them and they started to cry and held hands to pray.
“The flames lit up the sky to the point that it looked like daylight,” Siders wrote. “I looked to my left to see an old church building with its roof on fire, the trees that surrounded it on fire, and the tombstones located in the church’s cemetery all on fire.”
He shared that through it all, this diverse group of individuals worked together, “without fussing and fighting, no senseless conversation, just working together to accomplish one objective: find the bodies of those that survived or not.”
Siders wrote that he continued to work for several days to finally collapse from exhaustion on Sept. 14. His reserve unit with the Marine Corps was activated and he spent “a couple months both as a police officer and Marine providing security and clean-up assistance at Ground Zero,” he noted.
Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins shared a few comments, noting with emotion that “Bob’s not alone here today, because many of y’all here had some sort of personal experiences on that day. Either personally, you were a first responder, or were there or else you lost a loved one or a friend. I hope that you can find some comfort and some peace today. Mooresville will never forget.”
Atkins thanked those who made the day possible and encouraged those in attendance to look around and see what building community is all about. “This is what it is. I want to thank each and every one of you for coming out today to remember this tragic day, but also take away how special Mooresville is and what a great community we are,” he said. “I hope that we look at today and try to honor those we lost by being more unified and less divisive and by showing more love and less hate. May God bless you and may God bless America.”
Police Chief Ron Campurciani spoke, noting a recent program he had seen on television concerning 9/11 with the person recounting all the military skirmishes, wars and all that America has been involved in. “When he talked about 9/11, he talked about how America has lost its innocence that day and America’s changed forever. He was chalking up 9/11 as a defeat for the United States. That was his point. We had done well in the all the military things that we had done, 9/11 was a failure on the United States.”
Campurciani said that his rebuttal to him would be, “I’ve always looked at the United States as sort of a unnamed, faceless prize fighter who trains and trains and trains and then when the bell rings, they do whatever they have to do to win. Both in the military, fire, law enforcement, that’s what we do. A lot of things put into place after 9/11, I don’t view them as losses. Sure we get banged up a little bit, but I view them as scars on a fighter, but also as reminders to never let anything happen like that again. And that’s what we do, we solidify things after when tragedy strikes. And I think America is safer than it’s ever been now. And my last point would be, we’re still undefeated. God bless the heroes that day and God bless America.”
Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton thanked those who partnered to make this community event happen. “This picture here looks like the community I love and I serve.” Pointing at the firefighters there, he said, “our firefighters that are standing right here, you know they serve our community every day, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. They run into the fire. That’s what they do. They go up the stairs,” he said.
Looking into the crowd, Deaton said, “I also see people that I know personally that used to serve in New York, and it took a lot of courage for you guys to come here. I know it bothers you every day. I didn’t live it, but I totally respect it,” he said, as he said he hopes the event brings them healing as they are all there together.
He concluded by telling how he felt “the day our president stood on that pile and put everybody together. That was an awesome feeling, and I hope that we can continue to have that in our hearts and in our minds as we move forward, and I want to thank everyone for being here today. I thank my firefighters for serving this community. God bless you.”
The program concluded as Kim Saragoni added her thanks for the firefighters, police officers and veterans, noting that each were invited to Richard’s Coffee Shop for refreshments and fellowship afterwards.
Crystal McIntosh then provided a very powerful rendition of the national anthem as people saluted and placed their hands over their hearts and a resounding round of applause and shouts that followed.
Saragoni told those gathered that “9/11 taught us a lot of things 20 years ago. It taught us terrorism, it taught us Al-Qaeda, it taught us what Ground Zero was, it taught us words that became common knowledge in our language and it changed everything generationally for us. But,” she said with great emotion, “after 9/11, we experienced 9/12, and there was no better place to live than in Mooresville in my opinion because we lived 9/12. It’s not about the traffic, it’s not about parking, it’s not about where you came from, it’s about living your life like 9/12 and we need to always do that and never, ever forget.”
As they waited for the time to reach 10:03, the moment of the last impact, the final bell was rung with the impact statement read noting that Flight 93 had crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers, having learned of the previous attacks, resisted the hijackers. After the moment of silence, Tristin Sneary, a member of the Mooresville High School Naval Junior ROTC, played Taps, drawing the ceremony to a close.
When asked what it meant to participate in the day, Statesville Police Chief David Addison said, “It’s an honor and a privilege. So many that unfortunately lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, this is just a very minute thing that we can do, just to remember. There’s so much more that needs to be done.”
On speaking of the day, Richard Coleman, a member of the Exchange Club, said, “I think it reminds us of our vulnerability, but it also reminds us of our potential as a country. I think some of the best times I’ve experienced in America were the days after 9/11, unfortunately. It’s where we actually saw the country come together for a bigger purpose, a greater purpose, a compassion for our fellow man that we just don’t see in today’s world.”