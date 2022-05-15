WATCH NOW: National Police Week ceremony held to honor and remember

All were silent as members of the Mooresville Police Department’s color guard made their way through the law enforcement flags on the Mooresville Town Hall lawn to begin the brief ceremony honoring police officers and remembering those who have fallen during National Police Week, May 11-17.

The three officers carried and placed a special wreath at the podium area where the call for detail, halt and salute were given followed by the invocation led by Cotton Ketchie, who prayed for God’s blessing on all officers and their families.

Mayor Miles Atkins and members of the town board of commissioners were on hand for the special ceremony, during which time Atkins read a proclamation noting that this week is National Police Week. He shared some history telling that “in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Police Officer Memorial Day, and the week in which that date falls is National Police Week.”

Atkins also noted as part of the proclamation that there are “approximately 800,000 law enforcement officers serving in communities across the United States, including 94 sworn members of the Mooresville Police Department.

“Since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 22,000 law enforcement officers in the U.S. have made the ultimate sacrifice and have been killed in the line of duty, including three members of the MPD,” he continued.

Those three officers that have given that ultimate sacrifice are Chief James Rimmer, EOW, Dec. 7, 1938; Lt. Larry Barger, EOW, July 13, 1974, and Officer Jordan Sheldon, EOW, May 4, 2019.

Three chairs, representing the three fallen Mooresville officers, were placed to one side, each containing a folded American flag and a single rose.

Several family members of Rimmer and Barger were at the ceremony. Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani noted that it was an honor to have the families in attendance.

At the conclusion of the proclamation, Atkins called upon all the residents “to observe May 15 as Police Officer Memorial Day remembering those police officers who, through their courageous deeds, lost their lives or have become disabled in the performance of their duties and said that the town of Mooresville proclaims May 11-17 as police week and publicly salutes the law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation.”

Campurciani shared that there are never any words to say to help make people feel better on a sad day such as this one.

“We feel this way and I’m sure the family feels this way. They don’t want to be here. They would rather be somewhere else because if they were somewhere else, the horrible tragedies never happened.”

He continued by telling that each one there has dates that they will always remember of when they have lost loved ones.

“These families have dates they wish they didn’t have,” Campurciani said. “You know I have dates when you think about people, friends you have lost, that have been killed, and you don’t forget them. Dates are burned in your mind, and they will always stay there. But what I can say is, like I’ve said before, we try to do the right things all the time.”

While speaking of the sadness of the day, Campurciani was also quick to commend all the police officers and how hard they work as he said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that these police officers here in Mooresville, they work hard every day, every single day, and this profession has been under attack for the last year.”

Sharing his constant concern for each officer, getting up early and revisiting each day and asking himself if he has done enough for each of his officers or has the staff done enough, he promised the officers and families that he is “always going to try to take care of my people and I can promise you, the families, we’re never going to forget your loved ones, and I like to say all the time, you’re never gone until you’re forgotten.”

After the remarks by Campurciani, Paul Summerville, president of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, which hosted the ceremony, gave his heartfelt thanks to the chief and the Mooresville Police Department, “for what you do in our community.”

He also shared thanks to Stacey Conrad, chairperson of the club’s Community Service Committee, for spearheading and putting the event together and all who helped set up for the day and make it possible.

Summerville then called for Tina, president of the Special Olympics, and Dylan to come forward as they had a special presentation to give to the chief. Tina said, “on behalf of the Special Olympics, we appreciate all the officers who take care of us and supports us. We support you.” The chief then took the opportunity to have his photo taken with them and their gift.

“It’s been a beautiful, beautiful morning,” Summerville said as he once again gave thanks for those who were in attendance, after which he invited Tristin Sneary to come forward and play taps, which concluded the ceremony.

The flags will remain up until May 18 for those wishing to visit.