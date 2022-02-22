WATCH NOW: 'Own the show': Mooresville High School to present 'Sister Act'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because of COVID, they were unable to present a musical last year, and due to that fact, Higdon noted that it has “almost been like reinventing the wheel. Probably only a tenth of the people on stage have been in previous musicals. Most have not. Just a very few of them have. So we really almost had to start back from the beginning to train everyone again.”

With mostly sophomores and juniors in the program, he anticipates next year they will be even better off as he said, “I’m going to have a lot of kids coming back next year. They will already be kinda used to this process and the rehearsal schedule.”

As for this year’s play, he shared that “the kids are doing great, and it will be very entertaining.”

Higdon noted there are about 50 students in the cast and out of that number there are 20 plus that are honor theatre students with multiple aspiring to continue their acting beyond high school.

Among those are Brianna Bernhardt, a junior, who plays Mother Superior in the production. She shared that she has been doing theater since she was around 8 years old.